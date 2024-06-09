Joe Biden Claims He’s Known Vladimir Putin for 40 Years – Even When He was Young KGB Agent

Old Joe was at it again this weekend.

The failing Democrat told reporters he has known Vladimir Putin for 40 years. Putin was a KGB agent 40 years ago in 1984 and did not have a public presence.

Putin is 71-years-old. He would have been 31 when Joe says they met each other.

It didn’t happen.

The New York Post reported:

President Biden claimed Thursday that he has “known” Vladimir Putin “for over 40 years” — despite Russia’s president having served as an undercover KGB intelligence officer through the entire 1980s. “I’ve known him for over 40 years. He’s concerned me for 40 years. He’s not a decent man,” Biden, 81, told ABC News anchor David Muir during an interview in France at the Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Putin worked as an intelligence officer in the Soviet Union’s spy network from 1975 to 1991, with postings in his hometown of St. Petersburg and the former East Germany before he retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel — making it highly unlikely Biden was aware of the future US adversary’s existence as early as he claimed.

It was just more BS from Joe Biden.

Old Joe has a record of inflating his importance and intelligence.

It’s so bad that even far left CNN is catching on.