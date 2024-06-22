Jack Smith Adds to Trump Gag Order Request, Claims Agents Involved in Hunter Biden’s Case Are Receiving Threats

Special Counsel Jack Smith added to his gag order request against President Trump ahead of Monday’s hearing.

In a Friday night filing, Jack Smith reinforced his request for a gag order against Trump by claiming the federal agents involved in Hunter Biden’s care are receiving threats.

Jack Smith uses an affidavit in charging a crazy guy for making threats to an FBI agent on the Hunter Biden case as an exhibit in his partial gag order motion against Trump. Apparently Trump is responsible for these messages. (BTW. Don’t do this.) pic.twitter.com/SJQxdrBH1T — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) June 22, 2024

Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday will hold a hearing on Jack Smith’s proposed gag order.

Jack Smith mentioned the Ohio man killed in a standoff with federal agents to bolster his claims agents are in danger because of Trump’s statements about the deadly force order used during the raid.

Recall that just a few days after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, Ohio State Highway Patrol exchanged gunfire with an armed man attempting to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati.

The man, identified as Navy veteran Ricky Schiffer, 42, was allegedly carrying an AR-15 and shooting into the building with a nail gun.

Ricky Schiffer was killed in the standoff.

It was widely reported that Schiffer was on the radar of federal authorities for months because he may have been at the US Capitol on January 6.

The feds were investigating Schiffer not because he committed any crimes, but because he attended a pro-Trump rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC on January 5.

Jack Smith used the Ricky Schiffer incident to bolster his claims that a Trump supporter attacked an FBI office in response to Trump’s comments on the Mar-a-Lago raid even though Schiffer was on the feds’ radar for months BEFORE the MAL raid.

“Shortly after the execution of the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, one of Trump’s supporters carried out an armed attack on an FBI office in the wake of Trump’s Truth Social statements regarding the search,” Jack Smith’s prosecutors wrote. “And just last week, a supporter of Trump called an FBI agent associated with the Hunter Biden case and claimed that, if Trump wins reelection, FBI agents will be thrown in jail; and if he does not win, the agents will be ‘hunt[ed] down’ and ‘slaughter[ed]’ In their own homes, after which ‘[w]e’re going to slaughter your whole f****** family.’”

President Trump’s lawyers lashed out at Jack Smith earlier this month in response to the special counsel’s second request for a gag order.

“In Jack Smith’s most recent shocking display of overreach and disregard for the Constitution, the Special Counsel’s Office asks the Court to enter an unconstitutional gag order as one of the release conditions on the leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election,” Trump’s attorneys wrote.

“Not a single FBI agent who participated in the raid submitted an affidavit, or even an argument, claiming that President Trump’s remarks put them at risk,” Trump’s attorneys wrote.

The attorneys added, “Like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Smith seeks to restrict President Trump’s campaign speech as the first presidential debate approaches at the end of this month.”

Earlier this month Jack Smith filed a motion seeking another gag order on Trump related to his statements on law enforcement over the Biden DOJ’s deadly force policy during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Armed FBI agents were prepared to confront Trump at Mar-a-Lago according to previously unsealed documents.

The FBI had a medic on the scene and identified a local trauma center for anyone “injured” during the FBI raid.

“Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person,” the document on the use of deadly force read.

Judge Cannon last month indefinitely postponed the classified documents case after Special Counsel Jack Smith admitted to tampering with evidence.

The Judge vacated the May 20, 2024 trial date. It may be several months until Judge Cannon sets a new trial date.