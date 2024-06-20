“I’ll Shank Your F*cking Neck!” – Pro-Palestine Protester Threatens to Stab RAV’s Ben Bergquam (VIDEO)

Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Bergquam was threatened by a pro-Hamas protestor at London University on Wednesday.
Bergquam visited London University on Wednesday to document the Palestinian Jihad camp.
Just out for a jog in London with my #DonaldTrumpDidNothingWrong shirt and my #MakeEuropeGreatAgain hat… wait till you see when I got to the University of London Palestinian Jihad camp (video forthcoming )!
“Law & Border” – Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice with… pic.twitter.com/YY2Qj9p2jZ
— Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) June 19, 2024
Bergquam attempted to interview some of the pro-Palestinian protestors and that’s when things went sideways.
One of the Muslim protestors threatened to stab Ben Bergquam in the neck.
“I’ll shank your f*cking neck!” the Hamas supporter shouted at Ben Bergquam.
A group of angry Muslims pushed Ben Bergquam and told him to leave the Jihad camp.
London has fallen.
WATCH:
Little wannabe Jihadi thug at London University threatens to shank me in the neck!
The same communist, Jihad sympathizers that we find in America, …almost like this is globally organized! If you vote for Democrats, you are supporting this! #Israel #PalestineNeverWas… pic.twitter.com/KYh8MMOgby
— Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) June 19, 2024