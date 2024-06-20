“I’ll Shank Your F*cking Neck!” – Pro-Palestine Protester Threatens to Stab RAV’s Ben Bergquam (VIDEO)

Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Bergquam was threatened by a pro-Hamas protestor at London University on Wednesday.

Bergquam visited London University on Wednesday to document the Palestinian Jihad camp.

Just out for a jog in London with my #DonaldTrumpDidNothingWrong shirt and my #MakeEuropeGreatAgain hat… wait till you see when I got to the University of London Palestinian Jihad camp (video forthcoming )! “Law & Border” – Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice with… pic.twitter.com/YY2Qj9p2jZ — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) June 19, 2024

Bergquam attempted to interview some of the pro-Palestinian protestors and that’s when things went sideways.

One of the Muslim protestors threatened to stab Ben Bergquam in the neck.

“I’ll shank your f*cking neck!” the Hamas supporter shouted at Ben Bergquam.

A group of angry Muslims pushed Ben Bergquam and told him to leave the Jihad camp.

London has fallen.

WATCH: