“I’ll Shank Your F*cking Neck!” – Pro-Palestine Protester Threatens to Stab RAV’s Ben Bergquam (VIDEO)

by

Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Bergquam was threatened by a pro-Hamas protestor at London University on Wednesday.

Bergquam visited London University on Wednesday to document the Palestinian Jihad camp.

Bergquam attempted to interview some of the pro-Palestinian protestors and that’s when things went sideways.

One of the Muslim protestors threatened to stab Ben Bergquam in the neck.

“I’ll shank your f*cking neck!” the Hamas supporter shouted at Ben Bergquam.

A group of angry Muslims pushed Ben Bergquam and told him to leave the Jihad camp.

London has fallen.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.