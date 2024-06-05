Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Testifies on His Reckless Drug Use: Found Crack Pipe at Home in 2015, Describes Him as ‘Angry, Short-Tempered’ (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife has come forward with bombshell testimony regarding his drug abuse and volatile behavior.

Kathleen Buhle and Hunter Biden were married in 1993 and officially divorced in 2017. Kathleen Buhle gained further public attention with the release of her memoir, “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing,” which was published in 2022.

In her memoir, she discusses her life, the challenges of her marriage, her husband’s addiction, and her own journey towards healing and empowerment after their separation.

They share three children and ended their marriage in 2016, driven apart by his infidelity and struggles with drug abuse. In the same year, Hunter Biden started banging on his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden.

Buhle testified on Wednesday that she discovered her husband was using drugs when she found a crack pipe in an ashtray on their porch on July 3, 2015, a day after their anniversary.

Even before finding the pipe, Buhle suspected Hunter of drug use, as he had previously been discharged from the Navy after testing positive for cocaine, according to FOX News.

“I was definitely worried, scared,” she said.

Buhle described Hunter as “angry” and “short-tempered” when he was under the influence of drugs. She also frequently found drug paraphernalia like “little bags” and “broken crack pipes” in his car. This led her to inspect the vehicle before allowing their daughters to use it.

During cross-examination, Hunter’s attorney Abbe Lowell attempted to discredit the FBI agent’s testimony about messages from Hunter’s devices indicating drug use. However, Buhle claimed that she never personally witnessed Hunter using drugs. She only found paraphernalia and observed behavioral changes.

New York Post reported:

Buhle — who shares three daughters with Hunter — said she started regularly checking their car for drugs and paraphernalia so their children wouldn’t find any evidence of his drug use or run afoul of the law if pulled over by police. She kept up the routine from 2015 through 2019, months after their divorce had been finalized. Buhle said that through Hunter’s addiction, he was able to work interact with friends and family and generally function. But there were times, Buhle said, when she could tell he was high when others didn’t notice and she said he tried to hide his problem from friends and family. She also recalled that he drank and used at the same time.

Zoe Kestan, a former girlfriend of Hunter Biden, has also taken the stand following testimony from Hunter’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle.

Kestan detailed to the jurors her initial encounter with Hunter at a gentleman’s club where she was employed in December 2017. She met him again in New York City, during which she observed him smoking crack. According to her testimony, Hunter was seen using the drug approximately every 20 minutes throughout their time together.

WATCH:

Hunter Biden’s ex wife Kathleen Buhl is called as a witness in his federal gum case. Buhle testified that she discovered her husband was using drugs when she found a crack pipe in an ashtray on their porch on July, 3, 2015, a day after their anniversary. When she confronted… pic.twitter.com/hVpNsYDvOL — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) June 5, 2024

According to Breitbart, citing NBC News, the jurists who remain are:

#3: A woman who watches “CBS Evening News” every night

#5: A woman who worked for the Secret Service

#16: A woman who heard about the case on YouTube

#19: A woman who thinks that people who smoke marijuana should be allowed to own guns

#20: A man who pleaded guilty to a DUI

#26: A middle-aged black man who holds a concealed carry permit in Florida and Delaware

#31: A man who said his father “owns a few” firearms

#33: A man whose father was killed in a gun crime in 2004. His brother was also arrested for drug possession and served jail time

#34: A middle-aged, nonwhite woman who owns a firearm

#37: A man who did not know anything about the case until one week ago

#38: A woman whose childhood best friend died of a heroin overdose

#39: A man who had an older brother addicted to heroin and PCP

Alternates: