HUNDREDS of Muslims Die During This Year’s Hajj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia Under Mysterious Circumstances

Hundreds of Muslims died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia under mysterious circumstances.

Nearly 2 million Muslims make the mandatory pilgrimage to Mecca every year.

At least 600 Muslims died during this year’s pilgrimage amid soaring temperatures. Temps reached 125 degrees Fahrenheit at the Grand Mosque in Mecca this week.

Saudi officials however are staying tight-lipped and refuse to disclose what led to the unusually high number of deaths.

In years past, Muslims have died at the Grand Mosque from stampedes and epidemics. Many are speculating the soaring temps led to the deaths during the five-day Hajj.

