HUGE! New Documents Reveal Biden is Personally Responsible for Attacks by His Dog Commander – Biden Repeatedly Watched as His Dog Bit Secret Service Agents



Graphic via Judicial Watch

New documents obtained by conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch reveal Joe Biden is personally responsible for attacks by his German Shepherd Commander.

These documents were obtained after Judicial Watch reported that Joe Biden abuses his dogs. According to a Judicial Watch source, Joe Biden punches and kicks his dogs.

According to emails obtained by Judicial Watch, Joe Biden watched as his dog aggressively bit a Secret Service agent’s arm two times in a row.

Another email reveals the chaos behind the scenes after TMZ reported on a dog bite at the White House.

“A September 27, 2023, email from a Secret Service worker’s compensation official in the Safety, Health & Environmental Division writes to several colleagues: “Heads up and FYI. TMZ just reported a dog bite at the White House! Can we please find a way to get this dog muzzled.”” – Judicial Watch reported.

A colleague asks, “How does TMZ know before we do???” An official in the same division responds “Not sure. We must get this dog muzzled.” Another replies, “Geezzzz…”. Another adds, “Unbelievable!”

Documents show Commander is behind at least 23 biting incidents. Biden’s other German Shepherd Major is behind at least 10 biting incidents.

Judicial Watch reported:

Judicial Watch announced today that it received 116 pages of United States Secret Service (USSS) records from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) that reveal the details about several incidents in which Secret Service personnel were bitten by President Biden’s dog Commander, sometimes requiring medical attention. The records come in response to a February 2024 lawsuit that was filed after the Department of Homeland Security failed to respond to a September 27, 2023, FOIA request (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:24-cv-00429)). Judicial Watch asks for: Any and all records related to incidents of aggression and bites involving the Biden family dog, “Commander”, including but not limited to communications sent to and from USSS officials in the Uniformed and Non-Uniformed Divisions involved in White House operations and the Presidential Protection Division. The newly obtained records include a September 12, 2023, email between Secret Service officials stating: POTUS took Commander (on a leash) to the Kennedy Garden this evening for a walk. While POTUS and Commander were in the Kennedy Garden I was standing half way from the Book-Sellers and the Family Theater. POTUS opened the Book-Seller door and said [redacted]. As I started to walk toward him to see if he needed help, Commander ran through his legs and bit my left arm through the front of my jacket. I pulled my arm away and yelled no. POTUS also yelled [redacted] to Commander. POTUS then [redacted]. I obliged and Commander let me pet him. When turning to close the door, Commander jumped again and bit my left arm for the second time. POTUS again yelled at Commander and attached the leash to him. My suit coat has 3 holes,1 being all the way through. No skin was broken.

“These documents show Joe Biden is personally responsible for attacks by his dog Commander on Secret Service personnel,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “No wonder the Biden White House forced us to go to federal court for these records.”

WATCH: