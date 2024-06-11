HORROR: Illegal Alien Kills Mother, Daughter in Traffic Crash – Prosecutors Charge Him with Misdemeanors: ‘Moving Violation Causing Death’

Biden’s Border Bloodbath.
A beloved grandmother and great-grandmother were tragically killed in a car crash on M-53 in Shelby Township, Michigan last Thursday.
63-year-old Crystal Brunn and her 88-year-old mother were killed after Jose Eugeno Medina-Hernandez, an illegal alien, rear-ended a car, causing a multi-vehicle pileup.
According to reports, Jose Eugeno Medina-Hernandez was driving a box truck rented from Enterprise.
Prosecutors charged the illegal with misdemeanors: ‘Moving violation causing death.’
Jose Eugeno Medina-Hernandez, 33
Michigan News Source reported:
The aftermath of a tragic M-53 collision in Shelby Township has left the community reeling, with the added revelation that the alleged perpetrator, Jose Eugeno Medina-Hernandez, is an illegal immigrant.
On Thursday, June 6, 2024, Medina-Hernandez, a 33-year-old resident of Westland, was behind the wheel of a box truck traveling southbound on M-53 when he rear-ended a Buick Verano around 12:30 p.m., setting off a chain reaction involving two additional vehicles.
The impact claimed the lives of the occupants of the Buick, 88-year-old Nancy Richmond and her daughter, 63-year-old Crystal Brunn, both senior citizens, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The incident also closed southbound M-53 for several hours.
According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s office, Medina-Hernandez was charged with two counts of Moving Violation Causing Death (one year misdemeanors and a $2,000 fine). He was arraigned in 41A Shelby Twp. District Court on Friday where Magistrate James Verploeg set bond at $250,000 cash/surety.