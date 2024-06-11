HORROR: Illegal Alien Kills Mother, Daughter in Traffic Crash – Prosecutors Charge Him with Misdemeanors: ‘Moving Violation Causing Death’

Biden’s Border Bloodbath.

A beloved grandmother and great-grandmother were tragically killed in a car crash on M-53 in Shelby Township, Michigan last Thursday.

63-year-old Crystal Brunn and her 88-year-old mother were killed after Jose Eugeno Medina-Hernandez, an illegal alien, rear-ended a car, causing a multi-vehicle pileup.

According to reports, Jose Eugeno Medina-Hernandez was driving a box truck rented from Enterprise.

Prosecutors charged the illegal with misdemeanors: ‘Moving violation causing death.’



Jose Eugeno Medina-Hernandez, 33

Michigan News Source reported: