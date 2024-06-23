HORROR: Arizona Dad Dies After Being Pinned Under Car For Hours as Bystanders Robbed Him Instead of Helping

A Phoenix father died in a freak accident after getting trapped under his car on Monday.

Rather than helping the trapped man, bystanders robbed him.

Jeronimo Garcia Guerra was driving his wife to work on Monday when their car broke down. After getting picked up, Guerra drove his daughter’s car back to the broken-down car and attempted to make some repairs when the jack holding up the vehicle collapsed.

Guerra was pinned under the vehicle for hours before police arrived. Witnesses robbed Guerra as he was trapped.

“After everything, they went through my dad’s pockets and my mom’s car and they saw them leave with my car,” the victim’s daughter Monica Garcia told AZ Family.

“It’s hard because I would never do that to somebody. I could care less about my car but at least they could have stayed there with him until help came,” Monica Garcia told the outlet. “At least I would’ve known he wasn’t by himself all day until somebody decided to say oh my god he’s not moving.”

Police have not made any arrests yet.

AZ Family reported:

