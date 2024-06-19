HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Struggles Getting Into SUV After Virginia Fundraiser (VIDEO)

81-year-old Joe Biden Tuesday evening struggled to get into his SUV motorcade after an *exhausting* night of fundraising in McLean, Virginia.

Nurse Jill and Joe traveled to Virginia to attend a fundraiser with Clintonite Terry McAuliffe.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were also in attendance. According to reports, Joe Biden raised $8 million from Democrat elitists Tuesday night.

Nurse Jill had to guide feeble Joe as they departed the ritzy fundraiser with the Clintons.

WATCH:

The Bidens flew to Rehoboth Beach late Tuesday evening after the fundraiser. It was past Joe’s bedtime.

He had a hard time getting into his SUV motorcade.

Biden will spend the week hiding out at Camp David until his debate against Trump.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

