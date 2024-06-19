HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Struggles Getting Into SUV After Virginia Fundraiser (VIDEO)

81-year-old Joe Biden Tuesday evening struggled to get into his SUV motorcade after an *exhausting* night of fundraising in McLean, Virginia.
Nurse Jill and Joe traveled to Virginia to attend a fundraiser with Clintonite Terry McAuliffe.
Bill and Hillary Clinton were also in attendance. According to reports, Joe Biden raised $8 million from Democrat elitists Tuesday night.
Biden spent his evening at a ritzy fundraiser with Hillary, Bill, and Terry McAuliffe.
Then he left for the beach. pic.twitter.com/VahBO9FgHj
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2024
Nurse Jill had to guide feeble Joe as they departed the ritzy fundraiser with the Clintons.
WATCH:
Here is Jill, Ed.D., guiding Crooked Joe along as they departed their ritzy fundraiser with Bill and Hillary last night — on their way to a respite at the beach before holing down at Camp David until the debate pic.twitter.com/AuUoxsL1cO
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2024
The Bidens flew to Rehoboth Beach late Tuesday evening after the fundraiser. It was past Joe’s bedtime.
He had a hard time getting into his SUV motorcade.
Biden will spend the week hiding out at Camp David until his debate against Trump.
WATCH:
Crooked Joe Biden—who is hardly ambulatory at this point—had a really hard time getting into the SUV pic.twitter.com/KjoUFFeJow
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 19, 2024