HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Struggles Getting Into SUV After Virginia Fundraiser (VIDEO)

81-year-old Joe Biden Tuesday evening struggled to get into his SUV motorcade after an *exhausting* night of fundraising in McLean, Virginia.

Nurse Jill and Joe traveled to Virginia to attend a fundraiser with Clintonite Terry McAuliffe.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were also in attendance. According to reports, Joe Biden raised $8 million from Democrat elitists Tuesday night.

Biden spent his evening at a ritzy fundraiser with Hillary, Bill, and Terry McAuliffe. Then he left for the beach. pic.twitter.com/VahBO9FgHj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2024

Nurse Jill had to guide feeble Joe as they departed the ritzy fundraiser with the Clintons.

Here is Jill, Ed.D., guiding Crooked Joe along as they departed their ritzy fundraiser with Bill and Hillary last night — on their way to a respite at the beach before holing down at Camp David until the debate pic.twitter.com/AuUoxsL1cO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2024

The Bidens flew to Rehoboth Beach late Tuesday evening after the fundraiser. It was past Joe’s bedtime.

He had a hard time getting into his SUV motorcade.

Biden will spend the week hiding out at Camp David until his debate against Trump.

