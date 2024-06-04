HERE WE GO… Democrat War Pig Proposes Automatic Registration for Wartime Draft

Democrat Representative Chrissy Houlahan is pushing a proposal that automatically registers men for the draft when they turn 18.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan is a Democrat representing Pennsylvania’s 6th Congressional District.

Houlahan is a former Air Force officer.

Joe Biden and Democrats are itching for a war with nuclear Russia.

Last week Joe Biden gave Ukraine permission to carry out missile strikes inside Russia using US weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the move warning of the possibility of “full-scale Third World War” following the announcement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin openly acknowledging the 'possibility' of 'a full-scale Third World War' as he threatens 'fatal consequences' for western allies allowing Ukraine use of their weapons on Russian soil. #ThirdWorldWar https://t.co/HzgSSspVG1

Task and Purpose reported:

American men ages 18 to 25 would be automatically signed up for the draft if a measure making its way through Congress becomes law.

The proposal by Rep. Chrissy Houlahan would mean that men would be automatically registered for the draft when they turn 18. Under current federal law, all American male citizens and green card holders 18 to 25 years old must register with the Selective Service, but the requirement to do so falls on individuals. Those roles would be the basis of a military draft if Congress or the President decided to implement one, which Houlahan’s proposed measure does not address.

Women would continue to be exempt from Selective Service registration under the proposal submitted as an amendment to the national defense policy bill for fiscal year 2025.

During debate on her amendment last week, Houlahan argued that the measure would allow Congress to spend more money on “readiness and towards mobilization” instead of “education and advertising campaigns driven to register people.”

According to the Selective Service’s annual report to Congress for 2022, the national registration rate that year for qualified men was 84%.

The Selective Service says it will spend $33 million this year on programs “to improve registration compliance rates” — money that might not have to be spent if registration was automatic.

“We really sort of saw this as a chance to both save government resources, save taxpayer dollars and to help young men avoid the special challenges later in life that can come from not having registered,” a congressional aide for Houlahan told Task & Purpose.