Grill Gone Wrong: Elitist Chuck Schumer Deletes Father’s Day Post After Embarrassing Raw Cheeseburger Photo

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) managed to turn a simple Father’s Day grill into a roast—not of the burgers, but of himself.

The out-of-touch Senator, in an attempt to celebrate Father’s Day, shared a snapshot of himself placing cheese on a completely raw hamburger patty.

“Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill. Father’s Day Heaven,” the far-left Senator wrote in a now-deleted post.

However, heaven quickly turned to ridicule as the X users did not miss a beat to point out the raw deal on those patties.

Social media users grilled Schumer over his apparent lack of basic culinary skills, sparking a flurry of memes and jokes about whether the Senator had ever manned a grill before or if he was simply staging a relatable Father’s Day scene.

“I get that you’re playing to the masses but literally no one puts cheese on a raw beef patty. If you need help learning how to do basic grilling stuff let me know. Nice try relating though. Fuc$&?g communists!!!” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X.

“Only one of the burners is on, the burgers are still raw but the hotdogs are already cooked, and you put cheese on a raw patty. Three strikes. You will now be deported,” podcaster and columnist Matt Walsh wrote.

Another podcaster, Siraj Hashmi, wrote, “Tell me you’ve never grilled before without telling me you’ve never grilled before.”

Another user pointed out his hypocrisy after using a gas stove. “Nonetheless, some people inexplicably have faith in his leadership and believe that his Democratic Party thinks gas stoves are bad for the planet, but gas grills are fine. Sad and pathetic.”

After facing overwhelming criticism for his staged attempt to appear relatable, the Senator quickly deleted the post. However, the quick deletion of the post did little to quench the fiery roasts from the public.