A state chock-full of sanctuary cities is now begging for a stop to the constant flow of illegal immigrants surging through the southern border.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey — a Democrat — dispatched top state officials to the United States’ border with Mexico earlier this week in an attempt to slow the mass movement of people into the Bay State.

The state administrators had a simple and clear message once they reached areas along Texas’ southern line: Massachusetts is full.

The Massachusetts delegation, led by Emergency Assistance Director Scott Rice, was sent to numerous locations along the southern border to disseminate the message.

“This trip is an important opportunity,” Rice said according to WCVB, “to meet with families arriving in the U.S. and the organizations that work with them at the border to make sure they have accurate information about the lack of shelter space in Massachusetts.

“It is essential that we get the word out that our shelters are full so that families can plan accordingly to make sure they have a safe place to go.”

The trip includes stops at various border locations such as the San Antonio Airport, a McAllen migrant processing center, Hidalgo Port of Entry, and the Brownsville migrant complex.

Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state itself, but contains many cities and municipalities that have declared themselves as “sanctuaries” for people breaking the law by entering America illegally.

According to CBS News, some of the state’s major cities that have sanctuary laws on the books include Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Concord, Newton and Somerville.

The desperate attempt to stem the flow of migrants into the state is even more ironic considering Governor Healey’s position within the political machine of President Joe Biden.

According to the Boston Globe, in May of 2023 the Biden campaign named Healey to a national advisory board fighting for the president’s reelection. Their work, in part, is to engage voters to support Biden.

Leading up to the delegation in Texas, Massachusetts was already buckling under pressure from illegal immigrants.

The state legislature recently approved a 9-month limit on immigrant families’ s stays in emergency shelters.

According to the state’s Office of Health and Social Services, initial notices informing shelter residents of the impending benefit terminations will begin going out in July. Although the state offers extensions and other housing assistance, it’s clear the governor is simply running out of space to put people.

This seems to be the case all over the state.

In recent years, illegal immigrants have surged to become a substantial portion of the Massachusetts population.

According to Axios, a sharp increase in undocumented people has been underway in the state since the administration of former President Barack Obama. As of 2021, illegal immigrants make up 4.3 percent of the state’s total population.

In a state of 6.9 million people, this comes out to roughly 300,000 individuals.

This cohort dwarfs the population of every city in the state save for Boston, according to data compiled by Massachusetts Demographics.

