GET YOUR T-SHIRTS HERE! In Honor of Alvin Bragg, Juan Merchan, and Crazy Arthur Engoron TGP Is Introducing “I Sh*t New York” Casual Wear

This past year, the entire country has witnessed lawfare suit after lawfare suit against President Donald Trump, his close associates and friends, his family, and his supporters like those of us at The Gateway Pundit.

The Marxist horde is restless and panicked about President Trump’s return to the White House, so they are punishing him and any American who questions their lawlessness and destruction.

New York City holds the greatest offenders.

Judge Engoron and Letitia James convicted Trump of paying off his real estate loans with interest to Deutsche Bank. Judge Engoron said Trump inflated his wealth. Engoron also said Mar-a-Lago was only worth $16 million! Engoron ruled that Trump must pay $450 million for this horrible crime with no victims. Letitia wants to confiscate Trump’s properties in the Big Apple! Just think of what they can do to you!

This past month, Judge Juan Merchan stepped in and convicted Trump of 34 felonies in a still undefined crime for paying his lawyer alleged hush money for a sexual affair with a sex worker. Judge Merchan did this while gagging Trump and refusing the testimony of his key witness.

Trump now faces over 300 years in prison for the made-up crimes.

It’s great to be a Marxist pr*ck in New York City! You get to rule the country! You get to alter elections and screw the American people. You get to destroy the entire justice system to get your political enemy.

