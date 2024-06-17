George Strait Sets Record with Largest-Ever Concert in American History — Over 110,000 Fans Gather Peacefully to Celebrate America’s King of Country Music (VIDEO)

Country music legend George Strait has made history by setting a new record for the largest single ticketed concert in the US.

On a remarkable Saturday night at Kyle Field, Texas A&M University, an massive crowd of 110,905 fans gathered to witness history being made by the “King of Country Music.”

“We got some Aggie’s out there? Oh yeah! I’m ashamed to say this, but this is my first time to ever be in Kyle Field… damn,” the Texas native said to the almost 111,000 fans. “Just invite me back, I’ll come! It’s so good to be here with Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Notable attendees at Strait’s historic concert included Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz.

“Unbelievable concert by the King, George Strait. Largest packed house for a concert in America. Ever,” Gov. Abbott wrote on X.

Unbelievable concert by the King, George Strait. Largest packed house for a concert in America. Ever. pic.twitter.com/JRyCX7HH7f — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 16, 2024

“Took my daughter Caroline to see ⁦George Strait at Kyle Field ⁦[Texas A&M University] tonight. Great fun. Spectacular concert,” Sen. Cruz wrote.

Took my daughter Caroline to see ⁦@GeorgeStrait⁩ at Kyle Field ⁦@TAMU⁩ tonight. Great fun. Spectacular concert. pic.twitter.com/vcZUqBg2LJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 16, 2024

Actor James Woods took to social media to comment on the event. “The largest ticketed concert in U.S. history. No fights, no shootings, no burning police cars. Just 110,000 civilized fans celebrating a great American talent. What a concept! Thank you, Texas!!!” Woods wrote.

The largest ticketed concert in U.S. history. No fights, no shootings, no burning police cars. Just 110,000 civilized fans celebrating a great American talent. What a concept! Thank you, Texas!!! #GeorgeStrait https://t.co/w7RFH29kVc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 17, 2024

WATCH:

What a moment in Texas A&M lore: George Strait sings “Amarillo By Morning” before more than 110,000 fans in Kyle Field on Saturday night, June 15, 2024. pic.twitter.com/FEfi59H7UD — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) June 16, 2024

The King at Kyle Field. Amazing night. pic.twitter.com/9nleMFch7j — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 16, 2024

The previous record was held by the Grateful Dead who performed in front of 107,019 people at Raceway Park in New Jersey in 1977, according to Billboard.

George Strait is no stranger to playing sold-out stadiums. George Strait’s final concert of his farewell tour was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and drew a record-breaking attendance for an indoor concert of over 104,000 people in 2014.

Billboard reported: