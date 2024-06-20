‘Gender-Affirming’ Treatment Gets Shattered by New Study

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Stunning percentage of kids with transgender feelings ‘grow out of it’

Yet another study has confirmed the scientifically supportable but politically blasphemous belief that most children who report transgender feelings actually, if left alone, grow out of them.

The New York Post reports that confirmation comes from a “transgender expert.”

It reveals Riittakerttu Kaltiala, psychiatrist who presided over youth gender transition treatments for years, confirmed 80% of those children who question their gender “eventually accept their bodies if no medical interventions are carried out.”

Kaltiala is a leading scientist regarding pediatric gender medicine in Finland and operates at the country’s largest gender clinic.

In an interview with a publication, Helsingin Sanomal, she said 12 separate studies support that statement.

The report suggested the comments are part of a revelation that liberals “are not in lockstep when it comes to transgender issues,” as the New York Times alspo recently published an op-ed defending writer J.K.Rowling’s comments on transgenderism.

The interview included Kaltiala’s caution to parents of gender-questioning children against using their offspring’s preferred pronouns or a new chosen name, because that is an “intervention” that could influence the child.

In America, instructions for teachers to use a child’s “chosen” pronouns are common, and often include orders that prevent them from sharing that information with a child’s parents.

But those name and pronoun alternations are “a message saying that ‘this is the right path for you,'” she said.

“The developmental mission of youth is not helped by the fact that young people’s self-expression is supported and directed from the outside,” she added. “The environment should also not commit to identity experiments in a way that might make a later change of direction anxiety-inducing.”

She debunked the oft-used threats by pro-LGBT advocates that children quickly resort to suicide if their gender agenda is stalled.

“It is not justified to tell the parents of young people identifying as transgender that a young person is at risk of suicide without medical treatments and that the danger can be alleviated with gender reassignment,” she said.

That, actually, she charged, is “purposeful disinformation.”

She especially expressed concern over those who start questioning themselves in adolescence, because of their ability to “grab the idea available in the media and social media that their problems are caused by gender identity.”

That endorses the explanations from Abigail Shrier, who wrote “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing our Daughters,” and said “peer contagion” could be responsible for the surge in adolescents with such problems.

The New York-based Komodo Health estimated 42,000 children and teens in the U.S. got a diagnoses of “gender dysphoria”” in 2021.

WND reported only weeks earlier on a similar conclusion from a study in the Netherlands.

In direct opposition to the suspect claims of transgender activists that children who are “gender-confused” must have medical “care” that goes up to and includes surgical body mutilations, that 15-year study confirmed that most of those kids, if left alone, “grow out of it.”

A report from the Daily Mail confirms the study results show that “being trans is usually just a phase for kids.”

The report explained, “Researchers in the Netherlands tracked more than 2,700 children from age 11 to their mid-twenties, asking them every three years of feelings about their gender. Results showed at the start of the research, around one-in-10 children (11 percent) expressed ‘gender non-contentedness’ to varying degrees.”

However, by age 25 only 4% said they “often” or even “sometimes” were discontent with gender.

“The results of the current study might help adolescents to realize that it is normal to have some doubts about one’s identity and one’s gender identity during this age period and that this is also relatively common,” the study found.

Under the openly radical push by Joe Biden and his administration, the transgender ideology has exploded in popularity over the last few years.

Multiple federal moves have insisted that transgender “rights” supersede even the U.S. Constitution and that chemicals to alter physical characteristics and even surgical mutilations of healthy bodies is normal, even beneficial.

The study prompted Patrick Brown, of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, to tell the Mail, “This study provides even more reason to be skeptical towards aggressive steps to facilitate gender transition in childhood and adolescence. The fact that rates of satisfaction are lower even just a few years later suggests that for the vast majority of people, prudence and caution, rather than a rush towards permanent surgeries or hormone therapies, will be the best approach for teenagers struggling to make sense of the world and their place in it.”

He noted the evidence suggests policies that ban gender transition for children “make a great deal of sense.”

The researchers, from the University of Groningen, noted their analysis of 2,770 people did not focus specifically on those in treatment for dysphoria.

The study asked participants to respond to: “I wish to be of the opposite sex” at six points over 15 years. The results, documented in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, confirmed 78% had the same feelings about their gender over the 15 years.

Nineteen percent became more content and only 2% were “less comfortable,” the report said.

The study found, too, “Gender non-contentedness, while being relatively common during early adolescence, in general decreases with age and appears to be associated with a poorer self-concept and mental health throughout development.”

Copyright 2024 WND News Center