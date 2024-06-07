Former D.C. Official Pleads Guilty to Corruption, Admits to Manipulating Government Contracts for Personal Gain

Bridgette Crowell, a former official within the District of Columbia’s Office of Contracting and Procurement (OCP) and previously at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), pleaded guilty on Thursday for her involvement in a scheme where she manipulated government contracts for personal gain.

The 39-year-old Laurel, Maryland resident admitted to a one-count criminal Information charging her with conspiracy to commit wire and honest services fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for September 6, 2024, according to DOJ.

Joining Crowell in her corrupt endeavors, Obinna Ogbu, 52, of Silver Spring, Maryland, also entered a guilty plea for his role in the fraudulent activities, both at WMATA and OCP. Meanwhile, Ifediora Oli, another accomplice, has pled not guilty, with his case still pending before the courts.

According to court documents, Crowell began working at OCP in 2019 as a contracting specialist after serving as a contract administrator at WMATA. It was during her time at WMATA that she first met co-conspirators Ogbu and Oli.

While at OCP, Crowell misused her official position by alerting her co-conspirators to upcoming solicitations; providing them with non-public information about the solicitations, including contract pricing; and helping their companies secure government contracts.

