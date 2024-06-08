Former Bill Clinton Staffer George Stephanopoulos Says it’s ‘Journalistic Malpractice’ for a Reporter to Interview Trump Live on TV (VIDEO)

George Stephanopoulos, the former Bill Clinton staffer who is now the political director of ABC News for some reason, said recently that it is journalistic malpractice for a reporter to do a live TV interview with Trump.

You can tell that Stephanopoulos is greatly worried that Trump will win because he has increased the number and severity of his attacks on Trump in recent months.

He has even lectured his audience about the importance of the election.

FOX News reports:

ABC’s Stephanopoulos claims airing Trump interviews live is ‘journalistic malpractice’ During a recent interview, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos claimed it is irresponsible for media outlets to air live television interviews with former President Trump. The anchor and former President Clinton adviser spoke to Mediaite editor-in-chief Aidan McLaughlin for the inaugural episode of the outlet’s “Press Club” podcast airing on Saturday. The two journalists spoke about covering the presidential election this year and how the media need to approach reporting on the former president. “I mean, I think it’s journalistic malpractice to do a live interview with President Trump on television,” Stephanopoulos told McLaughlin during the remote interview. The Mediaite host brought up the topic, stating how Trump is difficult to handle because “I have long felt that Trump’s superpower is a lack of shame.” “Huge,” the ABC man chimed in. McLaughlin continued, “And you see it when, you know, when he’ll be up on a town hall stage or a debate stage, or in an interview with a reporter, and he’ll say ‘Two plus two equals five,’ and he’ll get fact-checked and we’ll just keep barreling through. Or, when there’s a controversy and he doesn’t apologize for it when any other politician in the history of politics would.”

Here’s the clip:

George Stephanopoulos claims "it’s journalistic malpractice to do a live interview with President Trump on television" pic.twitter.com/4PJV8McZQZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 7, 2024

Biden lies constantly and these media types don’t care at all. Then they turn around and accuse Trump of being a liar. It’s ridiculous.