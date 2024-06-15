FLASHBACK: Remember When MSNBC’s Morning Joe Mocked the Hunter Biden Laptop as Russian Disinformation? (VIDEO)

Back in 2020 when the Hunter Biden laptop story broke, lots of people in media either ignored the story, mocked those who believed it was true, or rushed to brand it as part of a Russian ‘disinformation’ plot.

No show went more out of their way than Morning Joe of MSNBC.

Joe Scarborough went on a rant that has aged like milk in the sun. He mocked Trump voters, Rudy Giuliani, the New York Post and others, saying that history would remember them as useful idiots.

It’s important for people to remember how these people spun this story, which was completely true. They lied then and they are lying about other things today.

The deeper we dig, the more gems we uncover, and today we found something really special. Check out this disastrous monologue from the October 19, 2020 edition of Morning Joe: Gosh, how embarrassing. There are a lot of greatest hits in there: “It is so obviously disinformation…” “History will expose you all as fools.” “It’s unbelievable how stupid you think Americans are.”

Watch this and marvel at the absolute smugness of this idiot:

October, 2020. Joe Scarborough on people who believed the Hunter Biden laptop was real: "History will expose you all as idiots and useful fools for the Russians." pic.twitter.com/VdzgPFHzks — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 14, 2024

The laptop that Scarborough is mocking in that video was just used as evidence in Hunter’s gun trial.

These liars have no business reporting on politics.

Who’s the useful fool again? https://t.co/VX1qGGBzlI — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 15, 2024

This is perfect. Nice work @JoeNBC. Have you apologized to your viewers for saying, “History will expose you all as idiots and useful fools for the Russians,” now that Hunter laptop has been proven to be 100% real, as all us idiots and useful fools have known it was for years? https://t.co/mRf22VMTV6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 14, 2024

Actually, the idiots and useful fools for the Russians are on MSNBC https://t.co/IiqqkwhkK8 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 14, 2024

They deserve every ounce of mockery they get.