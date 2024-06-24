FIRE COACH CHRISTIE SIDES! Failing Coach Limits Caitlin Clark’s Shots per Game — The Greatest Shooter of All Time — Then Sets Up Final Shot for Aliyah Boston, Who Misses Wildly and Blames Clark!

Someone needs to send this video below to Indiana Fever Coach Christie Sides.

Sides has obviously never seen Caitlin Clark play basketball before she was drafted by the Fever.

And Sides likely has no idea who she has on her team—the greatest clutch shooter in women’s basketball history.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is time that someone from the Fever front office notified Coach Sides that she has the greatest shooter in college basketball history playing on her squad!

Here are a few of the shooting records Caitlin Clark broke in the last year:

NCAA records Most career points — Division I, men’s and women’s (3,951)

Most points in single season — Division I, women’s (1,234)

Most career 3-pointers — Division I, men’s and women’s (548)

Most 3-pointers in a single season — Division I, men’s and women’s (201) NCAA Tournament records Most career points — Division I, men’s or women’s (491)

Most career assists — Division I, men’s or women’s (152)

Most career 3-pointers — Division I, men’s or women’s (78)

Most points in single tournament — Division I, men’s or women’s (191)

Most 3-pointers in single tournament — Division I, men’s or women’s (32)

Coach Sides is obviously not aware of Clark’s shooting prowess.

Indiana Fever has the best shooter in the history of College Basketball in Caitlin Clark who is known for her clutchness. Yet Christie Sides didn’t run one play for her in the last three minutes of this game. Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky win today. pic.twitter.com/UnprwYM0SG — Adam Stroller (@StrollerAdam) June 23, 2024

So, instead of running an offense that centers around Caitlin Clark, Coach Sides runs an offense centered around Aliyah Boston, who shoots less than 50% on shots she takes that are mostly around the rim.

Coach Sides has cut Caitlin Clark’s field goal attempts of 18-20 per game during her college years, to 12 shots per game in the pros. Coach Sides wants Clark to be a playmaker instead.

Sunday afternoon, with seconds remaining in the game, Coach Christie Sides drew out a final play that involved getting Alijah Boston the ball at the free-throw line. Clark was told to pass to Boston.

Here’s how that went – Boston threw up a brick!

Caitlin Clark passes out of the double team and Aliyah Boston nearly hits the game winner pic.twitter.com/dvXOxqVgF9 — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 23, 2024

Following the game, Coach Sides confirmed that the final play was drawn up for Alijah Boston from outside.

Christie Sides is a complete idiot.

Christie Sides on what the initial play-call was down 1 point with 7 seconds to go to how it played out: “I mean, it was just to get a quick touch right there, [Aliyah Boston] turn, and get a basket.” pic.twitter.com/PAmMmiNTGX — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) June 23, 2024

Christie Sides then took a shot at Caitlin Clark — saying Clark should have shot the ball — even after she drew up the last play for Boston!

WOW!

Christie Sides on CC’s shots: “I never want her to not be aggressive and take shots. I really thought when she went out in transition after that missed free throw… (down 1, 10 seconds left) she was gonna take it to the rim or pull up… would’ve been a great shot.” Full clip: pic.twitter.com/jJFhE3NhfL — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) June 23, 2024

Where did they find Christie Sides? At the produce section of a grocery store? She has no idea what she is doing.

Christie Sides needs to go. She just doesn’t get it on so many different levels.

Christie Sides is a terrorist!!!!!! She is purposefully destroying Caitlin Clark by intentionally forcing paint touches for “high percentage shots”… pic.twitter.com/ZyqCepJ2l0 — Law Donicick | CC = (@TLaww22) June 15, 2024