FIRE COACH CHRISTIE SIDES! Failing Coach Limits Caitlin Clark’s Shots per Game — The Greatest Shooter of All Time — Then Sets Up Final Shot for Aliyah Boston, Who Misses Wildly and Blames Clark!

by
Caitlin Clark and Coach Christie Sides appeared to be arguing after the game.

Someone needs to send this video below to Indiana Fever Coach Christie Sides.

Sides has obviously never seen Caitlin Clark play basketball before she was drafted by the Fever.

And Sides likely has no idea who she has on her team—the greatest clutch shooter in women’s basketball history.

It is time that someone from the Fever front office notified Coach Sides that she has the greatest shooter in college basketball history playing on her squad!

Here are a few of the shooting records Caitlin Clark broke in the last year:

NCAA records

  • Most career points — Division I, men’s and women’s (3,951)
  • Most points in single season — Division I, women’s (1,234)
  • Most career 3-pointers — Division I, men’s and women’s (548)
  • Most 3-pointers in a single season — Division I, men’s and women’s (201)

NCAA Tournament records

  • Most career points — Division I, men’s or women’s (491)
  • Most career assists — Division I, men’s or women’s (152)
  • Most career 3-pointers — Division I, men’s or women’s (78)
  • Most points in single tournament — Division I, men’s or women’s (191)
  • Most 3-pointers in single tournament — Division I, men’s or women’s (32)

Coach Sides is obviously not aware of Clark’s shooting prowess.

So, instead of running an offense that centers around Caitlin Clark, Coach Sides runs an offense centered around Aliyah Boston, who shoots less than 50% on shots she takes that are mostly around the rim.

Coach Sides has cut Caitlin Clark’s field goal attempts of 18-20 per game during her college years, to 12 shots per game in the pros. Coach Sides wants Clark to be a playmaker instead.

Sunday afternoon, with seconds remaining in the game, Coach Christie Sides drew out a final play that involved getting Alijah Boston the ball at the free-throw line. Clark was told to pass to Boston.

Here’s how that went – Boston threw up a brick!

Following the game, Coach Sides confirmed that the final play was drawn up for Alijah Boston from outside.
Christie Sides is a complete idiot.

Christie Sides then took a shot at Caitlin Clark — saying Clark should have shot the ball — even after she drew up the last play for Boston!
WOW!

Where did they find Christie Sides? At the produce section of a grocery store? She has no idea what she is doing.

Christie Sides needs to go. She just doesn’t get it on so many different levels.

Call the Indiana Fever front office and demand they get rid of this horrible coach! Call: 317-917-2500 or email at [email protected]

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.