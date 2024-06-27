FDA Issues Warning for Over 300 Canned Coffee Brands Due to Fatal Poisoning Risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced close to 300 types of canned coffee brands are being recalled due to having links to a fatal type of food poisoning.

Snapchill LLC, based in Wisconsin, voluntarily initiated the recall after discovering that its manufacturing process “could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum toxin, in low-acid canned foods.”

Botulism is a rare form of food poisoning that can cause double vision, weakness, dizziness, trouble with speaking, and, at times, can be fatal.

Snapchill LLC coffee products are distributed all across the United States through various retail locations and coffee shops.

Manufactured products distributed by Snapchill LLC can be identified by looking under your coffee’s nutritional label and seeing the phrase “Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC.”

To see a full list of the brands recalled, you can find it here.

Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

