FBI Seeks Suspects Behind New Mexico Fires, Refuting Climate Change Narrative

The FBI has announced it is offering a $10,000 award for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for the massive South Fork and Salt fires that occurred in New Mexico.

The fires began on Monday, June 17th, near the Mescalero Apache Indian reservation in Ruidoso.

Currently, the South Fork Fire has stretched over 26 square miles, and the Salt Fire has reached 12 square miles.

The fire has wreaked havoc among residents in the area and has caused severe structural damage.

KOB reported over 1,400 structures have been destroyed from teh fire, and the fires have claimed the lives of two people.

Before the FBI announced “human hands” are suspected to be behind the fires, George Ducker, the communications coordinator of the New Mexico forestry division, previously told The Guardian, “This is climate change. It is hot, and it is dry.”

FBI offers 10K for information on cause of New Mexico wildfires: https://t.co/AhW7ijicL3 The South Fork Fire and Salt Fire have torn through over 24,000 acres of land, displacing hundreds of residents. pic.twitter.com/0hktApeGtI — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) June 23, 2024

