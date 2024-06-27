FBI Arrests Proud Boy on January 6 Charges… 3.5 Years Later – For Pushing a Police Officer’s Shield on Jan. 6 – And TOUCHING a J6er Who Was Pushing the Giant MAGA Sign at Police with Ray Epps

Just in time for Thursday night’s presidential debate!
The FBI on Wednesday arrested a Florida “Proud Boy” for charges related to his conduct at the US Capitol on January 6.
Three and a half years later!
Garrett is being charged for walking to the US Capitol and pushing against a police officer’s shield. The DOJ called this “felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder.”
Garrett also touched a man who was pushing against the giant MAGA sign that Ray Epps was pushing at police officers!
NEW VIDEO of Ray Epps Hurling GIANT Trump Sign at Police on Jan. 6 But Was Never Arrested Like Several Trump Supporters Who Touched that Same Sign (VIDEO)
According to Biden's DOJ, 48-year-old Troy Vincent Garrett of Stuart, Florida was "charged with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder. In addition to the felonies, Garrett is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, act of physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building."
Per the DOJ:
A Florida man and member of the Proud Boys organization was arrested today for assaulting law enforcement and other charges related to his alleged conduct during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. His alleged actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.
The FBI arrested Garrett today in Stuart, Florida, and he made his initial appearance in the Southern District of Florida.
According to court documents, it is alleged that Garrett was identified in publicly available footage and images taken prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol as he gathered with other members of the Proud Boys organization near the Washington Monument in preparation for a march along the National Mall and around the U.S Capitol. The group, including Garrett, eventually made their way to the west side of the Capitol building and arrived in the area of the Peace Memorial at approximately 12:50 p.m.
Court documents say that rioters later breached the outer fencing surrounding the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol grounds at approximately 12:53 p.m. and advanced on the Lower West Plaza. It is alleged that Garrett then made his way to the south side of the plaza, where uniformed Capitol police officers were attempting to block rioters from advancing further.
As Capitol police officers attempted to keep rioters from advancing beyond the police line, video footage shows Garrett shoving a Capitol police officer's riot shield with his hand.