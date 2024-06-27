FBI Arrests Proud Boy on January 6 Charges… 3.5 Years Later – For Pushing a Police Officer’s Shield on Jan. 6 – And TOUCHING a J6er Who Was Pushing the Giant MAGA Sign at Police with Ray Epps

Just in time for Thursday night’s presidential debate!

The FBI on Wednesday arrested a Florida “Proud Boy” for charges related to his conduct at the US Capitol on January 6.

Three and a half years later!

Garrett is being charged for walking to the US Capitol and pushing against a police officer’s shield. The DOJ called this “felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder.”

Garrett also touched a man who was pushing against the giant MAGA sign that Ray Epps was pushing at police officers!

According to Biden's DOJ, 48-year-old Troy Vincent Garrett of Stuart, Florida was "charged with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder. In addition to the felonies, Garrett is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, act of physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building."

Per the DOJ: