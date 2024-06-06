Father of Four Executed as Gunman Indiscriminately Fires at Random Cars in Gun-Controlled California (VIDEO)

In a harrowing episode that underscores the fatal consequences of insufficient law enforcement and rising criminality, a 39-year-old man was arrested following a brutal attack that left one man dead and another injured.

This incident occurred in one of the most heavily gun-controlled states in America – California.

The heartbreaking event unfolded around 6:30 a.m. on State Street in San Jacinto near West 7th Street, according to KTLA.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department promptly responded to reports of Julio Rodarte firing indiscriminately at passing cars.

Victor Hugo Leon, who was returning home from his night shift, fell victim to this senseless act of violence.

Surveillance footage captured the horrifying moment when Rodarte started randomly shooting at cars on State Street. He can be seen firing off an entire magazine before reloading and continuing his rampage.

WATCH:

NEW: 39-year-old man starts shooting at random cars in San Jacinto, California, killing a father of four. Julio Rodarte was arrested on suspicion of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder after firing off 30 shots & taking his clothes off. The despicable act was triggered… pic.twitter.com/bUV7VRBLMs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 6, 2024

abc7 reported:

Julio Rodarte, 39, was arrested on suspicion of murder, and 10 counts of attempted murder. “It’s so sad you know, very sad,” said Enrique Tores, who owns E & E Tires, located near the shooting. “In the back there were 5 or 6 people working you know, and I was afraid he would get in my business and start shooting people.” He says he heard close to 30 shots during the incident. The incident happened on State Street, north of W. 7th Street just after 7 a.m. Monday. Rodarte apparently first stopped at a market in the area and attempted to buy a shot of liquor, but didn’t have enough money. He left and moments later allegedly pulled out the gun and opened fire.

California’s gun laws include universal background checks, restrictions on high-capacity magazines, and even a “red flag” law that allows family members or law enforcement to petition for the removal of firearms from individuals deemed a risk to themselves or others. Despite these measures, this tragic event occurred, proving that laws alone cannot prevent criminal activity.

The sad reality is that criminals do not abide by laws. They will always find ways to obtain firearms, even if they are banned or heavily regulated. Law-abiding citizens, on the other hand, are left defenseless and vulnerable. The right to self-defense is a fundamental one, enshrined in our Constitution through the Second Amendment. Yet, in states like California, this right is being eroded under the guise of public safety.