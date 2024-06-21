Fake News MSNBC Claims There is a Recording of Trump Saying He ‘Lost’ the 2020 Election – But the Audio Tells a Different Story

Did someone say “cheap fake”?

MSNBC played audio of President Trump speaking with Variety journalist Ramin Setoodeh about the 2020 election.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace claimed there is a never-before-heard audio of Trump admitting he lost the election.

“Today, in a brand new tape, never heard before, we’re hearing that private admission in the ex-president’s own words – on tape. a remarkable slip of the mask…made during one of his half-dozen interviews with writer Ramin Setoodeh,” Nicolle Wallace said.

But the audio tells a completely different story.

Ramin Setoodeh asked Trump about Geraldo Rivera.

President Trump recalled when Geraldo called him up after the 2020 election.

“[Geraldo] is uh- after I lost the election – I won the election but when they said we lost, he called me up three or four times,” Trump said in the newly released audio.

LISTEN:

FIRST ON MSNBC: New audio from Trump interviews admitting he lost in 2020 pic.twitter.com/mYp091Kw06 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 20, 2024

Ramin Setoodeh has interviewed Trump half a dozen times since he left the White House. He has been trashing Trump all week and questioning his cognitive abilities.

Trump’s team responded to Ramin Setoodeh’s attacks.

“Ramin Setoodeh is full of shit. He had nothing but great and glowing things to say during his interviews with President Trump — now, he’s lying in a sad, desperate attempt to sell his trash book,” Trump’s team said on Thursday. “Grifter + Trump Derangement Syndrome = LOSER!” – Trump’s team said on X in response to the attacks.

.@RaminSetoodeh is full of shit. He had nothing but great and glowing things to say during his interviews with President Trump — now, he’s lying in a sad, desperate attempt to sell his trash book. Grifter + Trump Derangement Syndrome = LOSER! pic.twitter.com/lZNZZXwKX8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 20, 2024

Trump campaign advisor Steven Cheung said the Trump Camp has “receipts” if Ramin Setoodeh wants to keep playing the recording game.

“We have receipts. If this writer wants to play the recording game, he’ll be embarrassed by the things he said in these interviews,” Trump campaign advisor Steven Cheung said.