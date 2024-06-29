Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Claims AI Companies Are Attempting to “Create God” (VIDEO)

Facebook founder and CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg has claimed artificial intelligence companies are attempting to “create God.”

Zuckerberg made his comment during an interview with YouTuber Kane Kallaway.

During the interview, Zuckerberg stated, “I find it a pretty big turnoff when people in the tech industry kind of talk about building this one true AI.“

“It’s almost as if they think they’re creating God or something,” added Zuckerberg.

WATCH:

Mark Zuckerberg Criticizes Tech Companies for Trying to Create AI “God” pic.twitter.com/7a0brCBJ7W — Valuetainment Media (@ValuetainmentTV) June 29, 2024

Per Newsmax:

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed this week that artificial intelligence companies are trying to create “God or something,” but said his company is different. “I find it a pretty big turnoff when people in the tech industry kind of talk about building this one true AI. It’s almost as if they think they’re creating God or something. And it’s like, that’s not what we’re doing,” Zuckerberg said during an interview with YouTuber Kane Kallaway. He also maintained that his company had other goals, such as allowing creators and small businesses to personalize their own AIs to suit their needs. So, a big part of the approach is going to be enabling every creator, and then eventually also every small business on the platform, to create an AI for themselves to help them interact with their community and their customers if they’re a business,” he said.

Zuckerberg’s comment seems a bit hypocritical, considering Meta has amplified AI usage on Facebook and Instagram.

Instagram recently released a new feature that allows users to create an AI version of themselves.