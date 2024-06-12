FACE IT, THEY HATE YOU! WNBA Tells Millions of Fans to KISS OFF! We Don’t Want You! — Top US B-Ball Officials Ban Mega-Star Caitlin Clark from the Olympics Then Have Audacity to LIE TO AMERICANS in Their Response!

Face it. They hate you. They really, really hate you.

The USA women’s basketball selection committee finally came out with a statement on Tuesday on why they left the most dynamic and popular female athlete in the world today off of their Olympic teams.

The league broke the news after Caitlin Clark drained 7 3-point shots, scored 30 points, led in assists, and filled a 20,000 seat arena in Washington DC on Friday night. Clark put on a clinic.

Then she woke up to these five women telling her she did not make the Olympic team.

Caitlin Clark, who owns all of the major collegiate scoring records in history and led the NCAA in assists this year, was not selected for the Olympic team.

The WNBA brass hates their fans. They find Caitlin Clark vile and unacceptable. And now they are going to punish all of America for loving Caitlin.

The WNBA said nothing about the decision. The league has done nothing to defend its most popular player this entire season.

These women cannot publicly admit why they banned Caitlin from the Olympics. At first, they insisted that Caitlin did not have the experience and talent of these other women.

Then, that lie was exposed quickly.

Caitlin Clark leads the league in 3-point shots.

Caitlin Clark is in the top 8 in the league in scoring.

Caitlin Clark is in the top 3 in the league in assists.

Caitlin Clark’s stats are better than most of the other women selected for the team.

On Tuesday, the five officials who blocked Caitlin from the Olympics put out another bald-faced lie in their announcement.

The women told reporters they “don’t want Caitlin Clark’s millions of fans to be upset if she sat on the bench.” What kind of BS is that?

They are admitting her millions of fans are a nuisance. They’re a bother.

These five women also told reporters that Caitlin Clark has “no international experience whatsoever” and so they could not allow her on the international Olympic team.

This was reported by Liz Roscher at Yahoo Sports, who was playing defense for these horrible women.



This is another lie.

Caitlin Clark has played on numerous US women’s international basketball teams.

Caitlin participated in the following international basketball events:

2017 FIBA Under-16 Women’s Americas Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

2019 FIBA Under-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand.

2021 FIBA Under-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

In fact, Caitlin was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 All-Tournament Team.

These women are not just mean – they’re not just uncaring – they’re not just shattering the hopes and joy of millions of Americans – they are also vicious liars.

They should be ashamed of themselves – but they don’t likely have the ability to feel any remorse.

On Monday night, the packed crowd in the Connecticut arena started chanting, “We want Caitlin.”

“We want Caitlin” chant has broken out at Mohegan Sun Arena. Clark was taken out at the 5-min mark in the third quarter. It is now 3 minutes in the 4th. Sun lead 85-68 pic.twitter.com/h7elckqMM5 — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) June 11, 2024

The people want Caitlin Clark. The fan base wants Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA does not care.

They’re just not that into you.