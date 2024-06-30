Ex-Husband of Jill Biden Slams First Lady for Keeping Biden in Race

Jill Biden’s ex-husband blasted the First Lady for keeping Joe Biden in the presidential race.

Bill Stevenson, who was married to Jill from 1970-1975, told the New York Post, “Dr. Jill Biden, who I’ve seen on TV in the last five years, is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way.”

“I just don’t understand why she is so adamant about defending him and keeping him in the race since it appears that he’s struggling,” added Stevenson.

Stevenson’s comments come as a slew of former Obama advisers and liberal commentators have called for Biden to step aside due to an abysmal debate performance.

This isn’t the first time Stevenson has called out Jill and Joe Biden.

Bill Stevenson is not a fan of the Biden crime family.