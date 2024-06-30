Ex-Husband of Jill Biden Slams First Lady for Keeping Biden in Race

by

Jill Biden’s ex-husband blasted the First Lady for keeping Joe Biden in the presidential race.

Bill Stevenson, who was married to Jill from 1970-1975, told the New York Post, “Dr. Jill Biden, who I’ve seen on TV in the last five years, is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way.”

“I just don’t understand why she is so adamant about defending him and keeping him in the race since it appears that he’s struggling,” added Stevenson.

Stevenson’s comments come as a slew of former Obama advisers and liberal commentators have called for Biden to step aside due to an abysmal debate performance.

Per The New York Post:

First lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband has joined the chorus of people slamming her for apparently encouraging President Biden to stay in the election after his disastrous debate performance.

“The Dr. Jill Biden who I’ve seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way,” Bill Stevenson, who was married to Jill from 1970 to 1975, told The Post Saturday.

“She’s matriculated into a completely different woman.”

Stevenson, 75, of Delaware, is a proud Trump supporter who has been vocal over the years about his bitterness with what he has at times called “the Biden crime family.”

This isn’t the first time Stevenson has called out Jill and Joe Biden.

WATCH:

Bill Stevenson is not a fan of the Biden crime family.

Joe and Jill Lied: Jill’s Ex Claims She Had an Affair with Joe – They Didn’t Meet on a Blind Date

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.