EPIC! President Trump Releases New Video of Joe Biden’s Jewels of Wisdom Titled: “Timeless Quotes by Joe Biden”

by


President Trump released a hilarious new ad on Wednesday night titled “Timeless Quotes by Joe Biden.”

The president’s team compiled a few of Joe Biden’s more noteworthy pronouncements from the past few years into a memorable new ad.

Here are a few of the jewels of wisdom included in the video:

Joe Biden: “We hold these truths to be self-event. All men and women created by the, go you know… You know the thing.”

Joe Biden: “America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Assemfhuuthimaafuutheemscuseme… excuse me the foothills of the Himilayas with Xi Jinping”

Joe Biden: “Shenewlofthbudshenewlongdashedenied our freedom can never be secured…”

Joe Biden: “But we’ll never forget. Lying around. handeyebeenyahassent been lying around, actually….”

Joe Biden: “It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote. Repeat the line.”

Joe Biden: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trueindernationdanderpreshure.”

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

