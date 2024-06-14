EPIC! President Trump Releases New Video of Joe Biden’s Jewels of Wisdom Titled: “Timeless Quotes by Joe Biden”



President Trump released a hilarious new ad on Wednesday night titled “Timeless Quotes by Joe Biden.”

The president’s team compiled a few of Joe Biden’s more noteworthy pronouncements from the past few years into a memorable new ad.

Here are a few of the jewels of wisdom included in the video:

Joe Biden: “We hold these truths to be self-event. All men and women created by the, go you know… You know the thing.”

Joe Biden: “America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Assemfhuuthimaafuutheemscuseme… excuse me the foothills of the Himilayas with Xi Jinping”

Joe Biden: “Shenewlofthbudshenewlongdashedenied our freedom can never be secured…”

Joe Biden: “But we’ll never forget. Lying around. handeyebeenyahassent been lying around, actually….”

Joe Biden: “It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote. Repeat the line.”

Joe Biden: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trueindernationdanderpreshure.”