ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Google Censors PragerU App From Play Store For ‘Hate Speech’ Over Documentary Exposing Radical Islam

The far-left censors at Google have censored the PragerU app from the Play Store over claims that it promotes “hate speech.”

Posting on the X platform, PragerU shared a screenshot of a message sent to them from Google’s censorship team warning that its content was “asserting that a protected group is inhuman, inferior or worthy of being hated.”

“We don’t allow apps that promote violence, or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization,” the message read.

BREAKING: @Google removes PragerU app from Play Store for “Hate Speech.” Help us fight back: https://t.co/LLsc0JruVL pic.twitter.com/R4o1haL2CL — PragerU (@prageru) June 7, 2024

According to PragerU’s website, the video in question is entitled Dear Infidels: A Warning to America and exposes the threat posed by radical Islam.

Radical Islam poses a significant threat to our freedom. The rise of anti-American rhetoric and violence in cities and universities is a direct result of the indoctrination led by those perpetrating a religious war against the West. PragerU’s short documentary features first-hand accounts from those who escaped Islamic rule and have come to warn America.

PragerU has responded by accusing Google of emulating the communist Soviet Union.

“Google is using Soviet-style tactics and attempting to silence us. According to Google, sharing the stories of a former Palestinian refugee, an Arab Muslim born in Israel, and brave U.S. Navy SEALs who witnessed the horrors of Muslim extremism constitutes ‘hate speech,'” the organization said in a statement. “This is a blatant attempt to silence truth and censor speech. We urgently need your help to fight back against this suppression.”

Founded in 2009 by Dennis Prager, PragerU produces short, educational videos on topics like economics, history, politics, and culture. It is specifically aimed at younger audiences, with its videos featuring conservative thinkers making the arguments for conservativism free speech, countering progressive narratives. Its videos have garnered billions of views across various platforms, despite constant efforts by Big Tech companies to censor and stifle their growth.

Google and its CEO Sundar Pichai have a well documented history of censoring and attacking conservative companies. In 2021, the company demonetized The Gateway Pundit in an attempt to starve the company of revenue.

You can watch Dear Infidels: A Warning to America for free at the following link.