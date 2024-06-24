ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Cheating Democrats Run Ads in Pennsylvania Telling Republicans That Trump Doesn’t Want Them to Vote by Mail (VIDEO)

Democrats in the battleground state of Pennsylvania are running TV ads telling Republicans that Trump doesn’t want them to vote early this year.

The Democrat PAC, Pennsylvania Values, used out-of-context clips (cheap fakes) to make it sound like Trump is talking about the 2024 presidential election.

Just saw a new ad here in Central PA from a left-wing PAC named Pennsylvania Values. The spot tells "MAGA patriots" that President Trump doesn't want them to vote by mail (which is false). Why is this ad being run? Because the left knows that if the GOP is successful at… — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) June 22, 2024

The ad tells “MAGA Patriots” that Trump doesn’t want them to vote by mail in the 2024 presidential election.

“Stand strong with President Trump against mail in voting” – the deceptive ad said.

Of course, this is a lie.

WATCH:

ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Democrats are now running TV ads in PA telling Republicans that Trump doesn’t want them to vote early this year They use out-of-context clips to make it sound like he is talking about 2024 Biden DOJ sentenced a guy to jail for memes about voting pic.twitter.com/C2YdblaxEC — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) June 24, 2024

Google pulled the ad after four days. According to YouTube, the ad was watched 230,000 times.

Important update: Ad was available in Google archive this AM, but it's no longer available. Was flagged & removed by Google Ran for 4 days. Ad archive (1st screen shot) says was shown 600K-700K times. Ad's YouTube listing indicates it was watched 230K times (2nd screen shot) https://t.co/2tjlbhfDoG pic.twitter.com/sEsD2gTBzK — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) June 24, 2024

Remember when Douglass Mackey was indicted by Biden’s DOJ for posting a Hillary meme during the 2016 election?

Mackey was facing a maximum of 10 years in prison (sentenced to 7 months) for speech crimes.

34-year-old Mackey was arrested in West Palm Beach in 2021 on one charge of conspiracy against rights.

According to the unsealed indictment, Mackey conspired with others on Twitter to encourage black people to cast their votes via text message.

The Eastern District of New York said in its indictment that one week before the 2016 election, Mackey tweeted an image of a black woman in front of an “African Americans for President Hillary” sign.

Emblazoned on the picture was the message: “Avoid the Line. Vote from Home. Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925. Vote for Hillary and be a part of history”

The most chilling part of the indictment is the criminalization of normal political speech and banter:

An example of the criminal behavior describes Mackey and his friends on Twitter joking around in private groups about trolling “shitlibs” with memes.