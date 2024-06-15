Donny Deutsch and James Carville in Total Panic About Biden Losing Black Voters, Hispanics, Men (VIDEO)

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch recently spoke with Democrat strategist James Carville and the two of them seemed downright depressed.

The two discussed the fact that Biden is losing black and Hispanic voters, but as Carville points out, the real problem for Democrats is men in general.

This is a point that has been made by other commentators, Greg Gutfeld comes to mind, and it is an accurate point. Men are fleeing the Democrats and gravitating to the Republican party because Democrats have largely become the party of preachy women.

Carville is quite candid in his description of what Democrats have become.

Townhall has details:

On Donny Deutsch’s podcast, Carville expounded on how most people want to live their lives. Working Americans like to drink and watch football games. Some might even participate in recreational drug use. Who cares—we have these shrill women telling us not to eat meat, not to watch sports, and to be carbon copies of the insufferable masses who shop at Whole Foods. One voter bloc Carville seems resigned to losing is Hispanic males. “We’re going to f**king lose them,” he exclaimed. And it’s not just Hispanic men; it’s a male problem across the board. But the overall problem Carville highlights for liberals is that people are sick of the “cosmopolitan condescension” from the Left, which Carville notes gives Donald Trump a massive appeal to voters. The Left couldn’t care less, being more preoccupied with whether they’re on the right side of this arc of history. That’s a privileged position; most of us have to go to work.

Watch the video below – Strong language warning:

'We're Gonna F*ckin' Lose 'Em': James Carville And Donny Deutsch Sound Alarm On Hispanic Men Ditching Dems pic.twitter.com/lKExJiYnj7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 13, 2024

They seem like they’re already resigned to the idea that Trump is going to beat Biden.

You love to see it.