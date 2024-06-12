DOJ Exonerates Themselves — Agency Investigates Themselves and Finds No Contact Between Matthew Colangelo and Alvin Bragg’s Office

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has conducted an internal investigation and allegedly found no evidence of collusion between its officials, including Joe Biden‘s DOJ hatchet man, Matthew Colangelo, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

The Gateway Pundit reported in April 2023 that Colangelo was the linchpin in the “get Trump” movement in New York, hired by Bragg’s office in December 2022 to spearhead politically motivated investigations against former President Donald Trump.

Bragg’s top prosecutor, Matthew Colangelo, was the Former Acting Associate Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice and is a lifelong left-wing activist.

Colangelo’s past is littered with partisan actions, from his role in indicting Americans for praying outside abortion clinics to his involvement in numerous witch-hunt investigations into President Trump.

According to the House Judiciary Committee, Colangelo has taken part in numerous witch hunt investigations into President Trump. Colangelo was hired to “jump start” Alvin Bragg’s unprecedented garbage indictment against Trump.

Colangelo, a former Biden DOJ official and senior attorney at the New York Attorney General’s Office, has previously taken part in multiple investigations into President Trump and was reportedly hired to “jump start” Bragg’s stalled investigation into President Trump. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 7, 2023

Attorney Mike Davis, along with Steve Bannon, exposed this apparent deep-state operation in the War Room, detailing how Colangelo, an Obama White House alum, was seemingly recruited to manufacture charges against President Trump.

WATCH:

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) launched an investigation in April 2024 into potential coordination between the Biden DOJ and DA Bragg’s politicized prosecution of President Trump. Jordan called out Colangelo for his role in this apparent abuse of prosecutorial authority.

Under Jordan’s leadership, the House Judiciary Committee has requested numerous documents and communications associated with Colangelo’s position in the DOJ and his involvement with DA Bragg’s office.

1. All documents and communications for the period of January 2021 to December 2022 between or among Mr. Colangelo and any employee, agent, or representative of the New York County District Attorney’s Office, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, the New York Attorney General’s Office, or the Department of Justice’s Special Counsel’s Office, referring or relating to: a. President Donald J. Trump;

b. The Trump Organization; or

c. Any other entity owned, controlled by, or associated with President Donald J. Trump; 2. All personnel files related to Mr. Colangelo’s hiring, employment, and termination at

the Department of Justice, including all documents and communications with the

Office of Presidential Personnel about Mr. Colangelo’s hiring; 3. All documents and communications between or among the Justice Department and the New York County District Attorney’s Office referring or relating to the prosecution of President Donald J. Trump; 4. All documents and communications referring or relating to Michael Cohen’s conviction in United States v. Cohen, No. 18-cr-602 (S.D.N.Y. 2018), including any decisional or pre-decisional memoranda relating to the case; and 5. All documents and communications referring or relating to Michael Cohen’s conviction in United States v. Cohen, No. 18-cr-850 (S.D.N.Y. 2018).

Following the guilty verdict against Trump, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Joe Biden‘s DOJ hatchet man Matthew Colangelo to testify before the Weaponization Committee on June 13.

Despite this mounting evidence, the DOJ has decided to turn a blind eye. They’ve conducted what they call a “comprehensive search” for email communications between their leadership, including Colangelo, and the District Attorney’s office regarding any investigation or prosecution of President Trump. Of course, they found none.

Biden’s gestapo DOJ claimed that it did not supervise the work of the District Attorney’s office or approve its charging decisions. It also highlighted that it did not control the District Attorney just as much as the District Attorney did not control the Department.

Read their response to Jim Jordan’s letter: