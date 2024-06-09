“Do the Biden!” The Latest Dance Craze That’s Turning Heads for All the Wrong Reasons (VIDEO)

A new dance trend has emerged that not only mocks but also painfully underscores the ineptitude and lack of leadership of Joe Biden.

Joe Biden once again reminded the world how mentally and physically unfit he is for office by randomly crouching down during war celebrations in France.

Appearing at the D-Day 80th anniversary celebrations with French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden began hunching over awkwardly. Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron looked on in confusion as the 81-year-old continued embarrassing himself on the world stage.

WATCH:

This embarrassing episode has now sparked an unlikely trend on social media, leading to the creation of a new dance craze called “Do the Biden!”

The dance mimics Biden’s hunched posture during the incident by slightly bending the knees and tensing the body, as if on the verge of a bathroom emergency, all while looking confused.

President of Coalition Texas, Sarah Fields, wrote, “On one hand, it is funny. But on another, it is also incredibly sad that this is where we are. Our president is the victim of disabled elderly abuse.”

WATCH: