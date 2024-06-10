DISGUSTING: Joe Biden Steals Ronald Reagan’s Speech at Normandy Beach on D-Day Anniversary – VIDEO

by
Joe Biden steals Ronald Reagan’s historic D-Day speech on Normandy Beach. Truly disgusting.

Old Joe Biden traveled to France this weekend for the festivities surrounding the Anniversary of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

Before Joe Biden arrived in France his aides were hoping his visit would remind Americans of Ronnald Reagan’s famous speech on Normandy Beach on the 50th Anniversary of D-Day.

Boy, did it!

Joe Biden basically stole Ronald Reagan’s historic speech, written by Peggy Noonan, and delivered it in front of the world leaders.

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton spliced the two speeches and put them together.

This is Joe Biden’s latest act of plagiarism. Of course, the mainstream media ignored this like all of the others.

This is nothing new for Joe Biden.

Biden has been lying for so long Johnny Carson called him out!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

