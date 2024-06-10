DISGUSTING: Joe Biden Steals Ronald Reagan’s Speech at Normandy Beach on D-Day Anniversary – VIDEO

Old Joe Biden traveled to France this weekend for the festivities surrounding the Anniversary of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

Before Joe Biden arrived in France his aides were hoping his visit would remind Americans of Ronnald Reagan’s famous speech on Normandy Beach on the 50th Anniversary of D-Day.

Boy, did it!

Joe Biden basically stole Ronald Reagan’s historic speech, written by Peggy Noonan, and delivered it in front of the world leaders.

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton spliced the two speeches and put them together.

This is Joe Biden’s latest act of plagiarism. Of course, the mainstream media ignored this like all of the others.

The plagiarizer in chief Joe Biden. Biden steals from Ronald Reagan’s famous speech at Normandy.pic.twitter.com/B8b9vhKXWc — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 8, 2024

This is nothing new for Joe Biden.

Biden has been lying for so long Johnny Carson called him out!