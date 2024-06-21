UPDATE: 2 Dead, Six People Injured – Including Police Officer – in Mass Shooting Outside Arkansas Grocery Store (VIDEO)

by

Update: Two people are dead and six were injured in a shootout at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas on Friday.

According to the Southeast Arkansas Times, eight people were injured, including a police officer.

According to reports, there was a shootout between two groups and at least four shooters.

One suspect was injured during an exchange of gunfire with a police officer.

A bystander at a gas station nearby caught the gunfire on video.

A person who appears to be a shooting victim was seen lying on the ground.

“Here at Mad Butcher’s in Fordyce and there is a shooting going on,” a witness said.

WATCH:

A medical helicopter landed at the shooting scene in Fordyce:

DEVELOPING…

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.