UPDATE: 2 Dead, Six People Injured – Including Police Officer – in Mass Shooting Outside Arkansas Grocery Store (VIDEO)

Update: Two people are dead and six were injured in a shootout at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas on Friday.

According to the Southeast Arkansas Times, eight people were injured, including a police officer.

According to reports, there was a shootout between two groups and at least four shooters.

One suspect was injured during an exchange of gunfire with a police officer.

Here’s some video from the scene in Fordyce. You can see a lot of police activity. @TylisaHamptontv is working to get more information. #ARnews https://t.co/gK71RaT7Zu pic.twitter.com/1ZRNkX8EVc — Greg Yarbrough (@GregYarbrough) June 21, 2024

A bystander at a gas station nearby caught the gunfire on video.

A person who appears to be a shooting victim was seen lying on the ground.

“Here at Mad Butcher’s in Fordyce and there is a shooting going on,” a witness said.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot outside Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas. (Video from Casey D Rodriguez) pic.twitter.com/SJT2KrNqGX — Quick News Alerts (@QuickNewsAlerts) June 21, 2024

A medical helicopter landed at the shooting scene in Fordyce:

Medical helicopters are landing at the shooting scene in Fordyce #ARnews https://t.co/ud8t9NCS7V pic.twitter.com/PSnC9WOzZj — Greg Yarbrough (@GregYarbrough) June 21, 2024

We have arrived on scene, there is a large police presence with multiple local and state agencies. We are working to gather more information. @KARK4News @FOX16News #Arnews https://t.co/UdgA2v013J pic.twitter.com/lu5XM4hmkW — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) June 21, 2024

