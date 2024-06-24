DEVELOPING: Cyber Group Claims it Hacked the Federal Reserve… But Cybersecurity Experts Express Doubts About Claims

‘Russian’ cyber group dubbed LockBit claims it hacked the Federal Reserve and exfiltrated 33 terabytes of sensitive banking data.

Cybersecurity experts expressed doubts about LockBit’s claims.

“If Lockbit ransomware group actually ransomed the United States Federal Reserve it would be DEFCON 2 and the administrators would need to worry about a drone strike,” the group jokingly wrote. “Unless Lockbit ransomware group ransomed something small in the Federal Reserve, like maybe Lockbit took down their coffee machine and they can’t watch anime or something (we don’t know what the staff at the Federal Reserve actually do).”

LockBit rose to prominence in 2019 by bringing in millions of dollars in ransom payments. And although the group’s online infrastructure was shuttered by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in February, LockBit has managed to reemerge and continue its operations.

Cybersecurity experts, however, are skeptical of claims regarding the Federal Reserve and note that LockBit has not released any sample data.