Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Physically Attacked in Copenhagen; Suspect Arrested

Dagens News reported:

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man in central Copenhagen on Friday evening, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. The incident occurred at Kultorvet, a busy public square in the heart of Copenhagen. The assailant has been arrested, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear. According to Dagens.dk, The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the event but declined to provide further details. Prime Minister Shocked

Prime Minister Frederiksen expressed her shock in a written statement released shortly after the attack. While visibly shaken, she assured the public that she is otherwise unharmed. The Copenhagen police confirmed the incident but, like the Prime Minister’s Office, offered no additional comments.

DEVELOPING…