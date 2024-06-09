Democrat Atlanta Prosecutor Jailed For Stealing $15 Million of Covid Funds to Buy Rolls Royce and 10-Carat Diamond Ring

As previously reported, a federal jury in the Northern District of Georgia has convicted a Georgia attorney and former City of Atlanta police officer of fraudulently obtaining approximately $15 million in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The former Atlanta prosecutor used the Covid money to fund a lavish lifestyle, which included the purchase of a Rolls-Royce and a 10-carat diamond ring for $148,000, as well as significant money transfers to her relatives and accomplice.

Shelitha Robertson, 62, of Atlanta was found guilty of multiple counts of fraud, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud itself, and money laundering in December.

Robertson on Friday was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg to seven years, three months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

“Shelitha Robertson, who formerly served as an Assistant City Attorney and police officer for the City of Atlanta, has been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining approximately $15 million in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a federal stimulus program authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act,” the US Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Georgia announced.

“Motivated by greed, Robertson deceptively obtained funds that were designated to provide emergency financial relief to struggling small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute criminals who stole pandemic relief funds.”

“Today the defendant in this case was held accountable for fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program and using those stolen funds to enrich herself, while small businesses were struggling during the pandemic,” said Kyle A. Myles, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of Inspector General, Atlanta Region. “The FDIC OIG remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to pursue and bring to justice those who took advantage of such pandemic relief programs and threatened the integrity of our Nation’s financial institutions.”

“Scheming to divert vital funds from legitimate businesses that needed support during the pandemic undermines the integrity of SBA’s programs,” said SBA OIG’s Eastern Region Special Agent in Charge Amaleka McCall-Braithwaite. “Our office remains steadfast in pursuing those who exploit federal programs for personal gain. I would like to thank the US. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners for their unwavering commitment to the pursuing justice in this case.”

The New York Post reported that Robertson also donated $1,000 to corrupt Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis primary election campaign around the time she stole Covid funds.