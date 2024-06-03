Dallas Cowboys Legend and Super Bowl Champion Larry Allen ‘Dies Suddenly’ at 52

Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen, who spent 12 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, was reported dead on Sunday while vacationing in Mexico with his family.

The news was confirmed by the Cowboys on Monday. Allen was only 52. The cause of death remains undisclosed at this time.

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL,” the Cowboys said Monday.

“His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.”

The NFL released the following statement:

The NFL released the following statement:

Larry Allen, a Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman who played in the NFL from 1994 to 2007, has died at the age of 52, the Cowboys announced on Monday. The Cowboys announced that Allen died suddenly on Sunday while on vacation in Mexico with his family. Allen played 12 years in Dallas and two in San Francisco, earning 11 Pro Bowl nods and six first-team All-Pro selections, including a string of six straight years earning both honors from 1996 to 2001. Allen was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. "The National Football League is filled with gifted athletes, but only a rare few have combined the size, brute strength, speed and agility of Larry Allen," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. "What he could do as an offensive lineman often defied logic and comprehension. In a six-season span, he was named All-Pro every year, and one of those seasons came when the Cowboys needed him to step in at tackle. He could literally beat the will out of his opponents, with many quitting midgame or not dressing at all rather than face him, but that was only on the field. Off it, he was a quiet, gentle giant. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Janelle; daughters, Jayla and Loriana; and son, Larry III."