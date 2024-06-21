Cult Classic ‘The Sandlot’ Star Arrested in South Carolina

One of the main stars of the hit cult classic Sandlot was arrested in South Carolina.

KPTV reported Thomas Guiry, who played Scotty Smalls in The Sandlot, was arrested after he allegedly bashed the windshield of his neighbor’s Jeep with a 35-pound dumbbell and proceeded to go to his neighbor’s door with a knife.

After the incident occurred, Guiry told his neighbor, “That sucks, man, I’ll pay you back, I’m sorry, I’m gonna get you back.”

Guiry has since been charged with third-degree assault and battery along with malicious injury to personal property.

Tom Guiry, the former child star best known for his appearance in the 1993 family comedy The Sandlot, made his movie debut at 11 years of age playing Scotty Smalls in The Sandlot and has continued to work in film ever since, appearing in Lassie, Black Hawk Down, Mystic River and The Revenant among many other credits.