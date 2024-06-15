Commie Pope Francis Meets With Pro-Abortion Comedians and Says Their Jokes ‘Make God Smile’

On Friday morning, Commie Pope Francis met with 100 comedians from around the world, including death-cult pro-abortion cheerleaders Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Whoopi Goldberg, telling them that their jokes “make God smile.”

In his address to the room, Red Francis said, “I look with esteem at you artists who express yourselves in the language of comedy, humor, irony. How much wisdom is there!”

He continued, “Of all the professionals working in television, film, theater, print media, with songs, on social media, you are among the most loved, sought after, applauded. Certainly because you are good; but there is also another reason: You have and cultivate the gift of making people laugh.”

“Remember this,” he added, “When you manage to make intelligent smiles gush from the lips of even one spectator — this I will now say is not heresy! — you also make God smile.”

“Humor does not offend, it does not humiliate, it does not nail people down to their faults,” the Pontiff claimed. “While today’s communication often generates oppositions, you know how to bring together different and sometimes even contrary realities.”

“How much we need to learn from you! The laughter of humor is never ‘against’ anyone, but is always inclusive, purposeful, arouses openness, sympathy, empathy.”

Lifesite reports that “heterodox Father James Martin, who was formerly dubbed the ‘chaplain’ of Stephen Colbert’s vulgar, left-wing ‘The Colbert Report, was also present at the event.

Lifesite also shares that Colbert, a self-professed Catholic, strongly supports abortion in a clear violation of Catholic teaching. He also promoted a Netflix series that sexualized children and has mocked Jesus.

Whoopi Goldberg, another abortion cheerleader, claimed that killing babies in the womb is “not mentioned” in the Ten Commandments.

In a slip-up on The View, Goldberg did admit abortion kills a child when she discussed who should decide on abortions, shouting, “My doctor, myself and my child!”

That’s right, Whoopi. They are children.

Jimmy Fallon has also continuously attacked pro-life policies and pro-life advocates on his late-night show.

Martin shared photos and commentary from the event on X.

VATICAN: #PopeFrancis greeting Whoopi Goldberg this morning, during his encounter with around 200 comedians from across the world.

“Help us, with a smile, to see reality with its contradictions, and to dream of a better world,” @Pontifex ended his speech. https://t.co/8Cyk8wlgP9 pic.twitter.com/2TR1fPVEUe — Michael Haynes (@MLJHaynes) June 14, 2024