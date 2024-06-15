CNN is Harassing Ticketmaster and Venues to Cancel Tucker Carlson’s Tour Over His ‘Hateful Rhetoric’

CNN is up to its usual tricks.

In a report by CNN’s media reporter and anti-conservative attack dog Oliver Darcy, the company confirmed that it had spent the week harassing Ticketmaster and various venues to demand that they cancel Tucker Carlson’s upcoming nationwide tour.

The report states:

Ticketmaster is linking arms with right-wing extremists, boosting their ability to reach mainstream audiences and profiting off their dangerous and hateful rhetoric ahead of the November election. The ticketing sales giant is the distributor of the forthcoming live speaking tour from Tucker Carlson, who announced plans this week to crisscross the country with a 15-city arena tour, inviting fellow conspiracy theorists such as Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene to join him along the way. On the Ticketmaster website, Carlson is referred to as “the leading voice in American politics” and “an alternative to corporate media dedicated to telling the truth about the things that matter — clearly and without fear.” While it is hard to imagine that Ticketmaster conjured this glowing description of Carlson itself, it is remarkable the company would approve it and promote it on its site. … Asked for comment this week, representatives for the Live Nation subsidiary chose not to respond. In fairness to the company’s public relations division, it is difficult to see how they can defend such conduct. How can any decent person not only participate in enabling Carlson’s poisoning of the public discourse but also justify profiting off of his hateful rhetoric in the process?

Darcy, who has built his career lobbying for censorship of conservative figures and organizations such as The Gateway Pundit, added that he had also contacted the venues for Carlson’s tour to suggest they cancel the event:

CNN also posed questions to the venues hosting Carlson, which include the Honda Center, T-Mobile Center, Delta Center, Dickies Arena, Intrust Bank Arena and others. Spokespeople representing each respective venue did not provide a comment. These are uneasy questions that major businesses will be confronted with in the years ahead as the Republican Party veers further and further toward the fringe. … Companies with basic ethics should, of course, reject doing business with dishonest figures who profit by dumping toxic waste into the country’s information environment. But doing so puts them at risk of being targeted by those very same people who, like Trump, have tremendous sway over the vast majority of Republicans and a lightning rod for painful boycotts.

Carlson, meanwhile, will move ahead with his tour regardless as he plans to host conversations with a variety of “controversial” guests ahead of November’s presidential election.

“The one thing we know for certain is the United States is going to be one intense place this fall moving into this presidential election,” he said in a recent promotional video. So we thought what better time to hit the road and see the country. We’re going to be live onstage responding to everything that is happening in real time. It’s going to be fun as hell and interesting.”