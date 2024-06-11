Clinton-Appointed Judge Strikes Down Florida’s Ban on Sex Changes for Children – DeSantis to Appeal

A federal judge on Tuesday struck down Florida’s ban on sex changes for children.

Last year the Florida legislature passed a law banning anyone under the age of 18 from undergoing sex change surgeries or taking cross-sex hormones.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R) signed the legislation and now a Clinton-appointed activist in a black robe has overturned Florida’s law protecting children from being mutilated.

US District Judge Robert Hinkle struck down Florida’s ban on child mutilation, calling it “unconstitutional.”

“Gender identity is real,” Judge Hinkle wrote in his 105-page decision. “Those whose gender identity does not match their natal sex often suffer gender dysphoria. The widely accepted standard of care calls for appropriate evaluation and treatment.”

The judge continued, “For minors, this means evaluation and treatment by a multidisciplinary team. Proper treatment begins with mental-health therapy and is followed in appropriate cases by GnRH agonists and cross-sex hormones – referred to in this order as gender-affirming care. Florida has adopted a statute and rules that ban gender-affirming care for minors even when medically appropriate. The ban is unconstitutional.”

A spokesperson for DeSantis told Fox News that the governor will appeal the judge’s decision.

Excerpt from Fox News: