Climate Protesters Spray Paint Private Jets as Part of Failed Attempt to Target Woke Singer Taylor Swift and the Story Takes an Ironic Twist (VIDEO)

Climate change agitators acting out is starting to become old news, but a protest this morning in the United Kingdom has an interesting twist concerning world-famous liberal pop superstar Taylor Swift.

As The Daily Mail reported, Just Stop Oil climate protesters filmed themselves breaking into a private airfield at Stansted Airport in Essex and spray-painted two jets orange. The activists, 28-year-old Jennifer Kowalski and 22-year-old Cole MacDonald, believed that Swift’s jet was parked in the terminal.

The purpose behind this unwarranted vandalism was to shame these gas-guzzling rich folks including Swift and agitate for an end to all fossil fuels in less than six years.

“JUST STOP OIL PAINT PRIVATE JETS HOURS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT’S LANDS,” the far-left environmental group wrote. “Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13 ‘s jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030.”

There’s one small problem, though: Swift’s jet was NOT at the private airfield, after all. Stansted Airport and Essex police both confirmed this inconvenient fact, rendering the silly protest even more worthless.

An airport spokesman confirmed the agitators entered the private aviation area of the airfield, which is away from the runway and main passenger terminal. Runway operations were also suspended temporarily.

But the story does not end here and, in fact, takes an ironic twist.

The Mail notes Kowalski once considered Swift her hero, calling her a “legend.” Moreover, Kowalski’s family would throw parties when Swift released new music, and they saw her perform on several occasions in the United Kingdom.

The Daily Mail revealed Kowalski and her sister Lisa even had the opportunity to meet Swift backstage at a concert in Glasgow, Scotland nine years ago as part of her 1989 tour. Swift was performing in the city as part of her 1989 tour.

Below is a photo of the sisters beaming while lifting the world-famous artist in the air.

Kowalski also shared pictures of Swift on Facebook while a biology student at the University of Aberdeen.

It will interesting to see what happens when a liberal celebrity like Taylor Swift receives a rude awakening from her fellow liberals. Will that be the moment the left finally decides to crack down on lawbreakers?