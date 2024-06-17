Silly Chrissy Teigen Joins the Bandwagon of Hollywood Elites Playing Victim — Claims Trump Will ‘Come After Her’ If Re-elected

The foul-mouthed model and social media influencer Chrissy Teigen expressed an absurd fear that former President Donald Trump may “come after” her if he were to regain the presidency.

Teigen speculated wildly about being a target due to her past criticisms of Trump, according to Deadline.

During a live recording of the podcast ‘On with Kara Swisher,’ Teigen recounted her 2019 social media skirmish where she insultingly referred to Trump as a “puss* ass b*tch.”

In 2019, then-President Trump touted his achievements in criminal justice reform.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it,” Trump tweeted.

“Obama couldn’t come close,” Trump continued. “A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise,” he wrote.

“Guys like boring musician [John Legend], and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. ‘Anchor’ [Lester Holt] doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform,” Trump wrote. “They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!”

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, was apparently miffed that Trump hadn’t mentioned her by name.

“lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president,” she wrote.

Teigen also went off on a foul-mouthed rant against First Lady Melania Trump, calling her a “wifebot” and culminating in a filthy “fuck you”.

“Has melania even thought about doing something with her be best shit during these times? I see regular ass awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the fuck a tennis gazebo is…I expect Donald to be a do nothing fucking loser wimp but she could maybe possibly try to uhhh BE BETTER possibly the best be the best the best be best…ALL I have seen this bot do is gently touch Christmas ornaments in a cape and stare in a cape and pat statues in a different cape and then change her cape into a rude ass jacket. Fuck you”

Now, Teigen claims she is ready for a potential Trump return but admits feeling apprehensive because of his awareness of her. She expressed concerns about the possibility of him coming after her in unspecified ways, describing it as a “weird feeling.”

Deadline reported: