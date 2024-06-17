Given the numerous — numerous — issues afflicting the country right now, one would think that people would have more constructive uses of their time than to attack a children’s summer camp.
One would think wrong.
Chick-fil-A, the shockingly polarizing fast-food chicken restaurant, has once again found itself in the crosshairs of bad-faith actors who just want to pick a fight with the Christ-forward franchise of eateries.
This time, however, it’s not about the company’s Christian origins or its adherence to the Sabbath. No, this time around, these dullards are attacking one Chick-fil-A restaurant’s summer camp event.
A Chick-fil-A in Hammond, Louisiana, announced this fun offering in a June 6 Facebook post:
The camp, which will take place across various days in mid-to-late July, will offer children (ideally ages 5-12) the chance to meet Chick-fil-A mascots and managers.
The camp will also involve a “behind-the-scenes look” at hospitality and service, as well as a “behind-the-scenes view of what it’s like to work at America’s favorite quick-service restaurant.”
The camp will cost $35 per child, and will also include a snack, T-shirt and “some goodies.”
It is as innocuous and innocent a little summer activity as one can imagine.– if a tad pricey for the value, but what isn’t these days?
And yet, terminally online dunces saw this pretty neat-sounding children’s camp as some horrible form of child exploitation.
A cursory glance at the Facebook post’s comments showed a number of upset commentators.
“This sounds like child labor with extra steps …” one Facebook user commented.
“Wait. You’re wanting parents to *check notes* pay you, to use their young children as laborers,” another user commented. “But they get a free meal, snack and shirt that will give you free advertising?
“Sounds legit.”
“Y’all need to be reported to somebody’s government agency for this…” another user commented.
Not-so-funnily enough, one user did just that, actually tagging the official Facebook account for the Department of Labor in one of the post’s responses.
Thankfully, there was still quite a bit of sanity in the comments, with some users lauding the move as a fun way for kids to play and eat. Others noted that for the very reasonable price of $35, parents can get roughly three hours of child supervision and lunch — a pretty solid deal, if you ask most parents.
There are two additional things worth noting about this latest faux outrage from the left:
- As any kid who grew up in a restaurant can tell you (this writer speaks from experience), working in a restaurant is a time-honored children’s tradition for many. It’s not that weird.
- This camp is not child labor, period. It’s laughable to think that these restaurants are actually expecting anything resembling productivity from 5-12-year-olds. Anyone who’s spent 10 minutes around kids that age knows that’s a fool’s errand.
To reiterate: There are much bigger issues in the world than a $35, three-hour children’s camp event.
One would think that would be painfully obvious for anyone with two brain cells to rub together.
One would think wrong.
