Charlemagne Tha God STUPEFIED after Bill Maher Counters Him on Caitlin Clark (VIDEO)

Who would have thought that women’s basketball great Caitlin Clark would finally open up an honest race dialogue in the country?

For the second week in a row, Bill Maher discussed Caitlin Clark and how the women in the WNBA have their claws out for her. This is despite the fact that Clark has brought one-third of attendance to games this year and raised the profile of the women’s game like no one in history.

Instead of cheering Caitlin and celebrating her contributions the women are nasty, abusive, and ungrateful. It is a disgusting sight. We knew the WNBA was disfunctional and mostly boring, we had no idea how vicious these women are. That goes for the women on the court, to the coaches, to the bitter, jealous women in the front offices.

It is a disgusting display.

On Friday night Bill Maher talked Caitlin Clark with his guest, Charlamagne The God.

Vigilant Fox reported:

Charlamagne tha God Crumbles as Bill Maher Counters Him on Caitlin Clark

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: “A’ja Wilson was the biggest thing when she came out of South Carolina … and she didn’t get all of that.” BILL MAHER: “So what do you attribute that to? I mean, you’re saying that’s racism?” CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: “No, I’m not saying it’s racist. I’m just saying that I think A’ja Wilson has a point, and I think sometimes when, you know, black women say certain things, we should listen, especially her because I’m not in her shoes.” BILL MAHER: “But why was Serena Williams such a big star? Because people like that. They didn’t not watch her because she was black, right?” CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: “Yeah.” BILL MAHER: “Okay, so where are we with this?” CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: “I don’t know!”

For the record… Here are the new fans that are turning out at Caitlin Clark games by the thousands.

Dads and daughters – mothers and little girls – Families wearing “22” T-shirts