Celebrity Chef On Doing Business in Broken California ‘”I Will Not Open Another Business in California Until They Actually Fix Things”

California, led by radical leftist Gov. Gavin Newsom, is doing everything it can to destroy businesses in the state.

The Gateway Pundit reported that restaurants across the state have cut at least 10,000 jobs since Democrat lawmakers mandated a $20 minimum wage, according to the California Business and Industrial Alliance.

Beloved restaurant chain Rubio’s Coastal Grill is closing 48 locations in California due to the rising cost of doing business.

Homelessness and crime are rampant in the state, forcing businesses to increase security measures.

Recently, celebrity chef Andrew Gruel told Varney & Co., “I will not open another business in California until they actually fix things on a go-forward basis.”

Fox News reports:

Gruel attributed the restaurant industry’s economic troubles to numerous California policies; the most unsettling among them being crime. “Allowing all of these crimes has really ripped apart the social fabric that we know of as the foundation of businesses. And then businesses have had to suffer because of all the crime in their surrounding communities. Business goes down. The regulations have piled up,” he explained on Wednesday. “It’s almost as if the bureaucrats, many of whom were working remotely, sat at home just trying to make up insignificant regulations that restaurants and retail would ultimately have to follow.”

Gruel also addressed the devasting consequences of California’s tax policies and minimum wage hikes.

“You can’t tax your way out of this, but for some reason, the governments continue to think that they can. And the businesses and the restaurants are the ones that are ultimately paying through that black hole, which there’s never an end.”

Gruel explained, “If they were paying their workers $17 an hour, and now they’re up to $20. At 30 workers a week, 40 hours a week, that’s only $1,200 extra dollars times three, $3,600. Well, the payroll taxes on that alone will make it at least $5,000 to $6000 a week. 52 weeks over. That’s $300,000 a year.”

