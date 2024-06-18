Buffalo Bills Are Helping Create a New Gay Flag Football Team

The Buffalo Bills have announced they will sponsor a Buffalo chapter of the National Gay Flag Football League.

In an Instagram post, the Buffalo Bills wrote, “We’re proud to support the National Gay Flag Football League with a sponsorship to launch a league in Buffalo!”

In a press release, Buffalo Bills Vice President of Community Impact Michelle Roberts shared, “Through our sponsorship, we are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community.”

NGFFL Commissioner Joel Horton also commented on the new addition and stated, “We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills.”

Horton continued, “Our mission is to unite the community through the spirit of competition while celebrating our diversity. By fostering an environment where everyone is welcome.”

The NGFFL has been active since 2002 and has over 4,000 players in 27 cities.

New: The Buffalo Bills have announced the creation of a gay flag football league called The National Gay Flag Football League. pic.twitter.com/U67k9bZuPi — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 18, 2024

Per The Buffalo Bills:

Here was the response on social media:

The Buffalo Bills have just announced they’re helping to launch the National Gay Football League. Yeah, this is real. I thought it was a freaking parody too. pic.twitter.com/qXp5Xwq7Ao — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 18, 2024