British-Montengrin Soccer Star Dies Suddenly Aged 26 – Collapsed In His Apartment

by

A British-Montengrin soccer star has died suddenly at the age of 26.

Matija Sarkic, a goalkeeper who played for Millwall and the Montenegro national team, collapsed at his apartment in Budva and was pronounced dead shortly after.

In a statement confirming the sad news, Millwall FC said they were “completely devastated” by his death:

Sarkic, The Lions’ number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions.

Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time.

The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.

Sarkic most recently played in an international match against Belgium just days ago, where his team lost 2-0.

Tributes to Sarkic poured in across social media, with one account noting that he had attended his twin brother’s wedding just days earlier:

The exact cause of death has yet to be publicly announced.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.