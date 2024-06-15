British-Montengrin Soccer Star Dies Suddenly Aged 26 – Collapsed In His Apartment

A British-Montengrin soccer star has died suddenly at the age of 26.

Matija Sarkic, a goalkeeper who played for Millwall and the Montenegro national team, collapsed at his apartment in Budva and was pronounced dead shortly after.

In a statement confirming the sad news, Millwall FC said they were “completely devastated” by his death:

Sarkic, The Lions’ number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023. A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions. Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time. The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.

Sarkic most recently played in an international match against Belgium just days ago, where his team lost 2-0.

Tributes to Sarkic poured in across social media, with one account noting that he had attended his twin brother’s wedding just days earlier:

Just 5 days ago, Matija Sarkic attended his twin brothers wedding day. This one not only hits close because of him being apart of Millwall, but also because of the age factor. It came from nowhere. I shook his hand 2 months ago & you could tell he was a genuine & kind man. RIP pic.twitter.com/7bONpNxPfO — Ben (@BL98MFC) June 15, 2024

Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26. — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) June 15, 2024

Everyone at Birmingham City is shocked and saddened to learn of the news that our former goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has passed away at the age of 26. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all those that knew him. pic.twitter.com/NW0uFAKxh1 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) June 15, 2024

Heartbreaking news that Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has tragically passed away, aged 26. Thoughts with family… rest in peace, Matija. pic.twitter.com/uJm5mdV18E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2024

Truly awful news of the death of Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic aged only 26. A young man with everything in front of him, puts everything into perspective. Sending sincerest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/3xRMBWQwIj — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 15, 2024

RIP Matija Sarkic What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26. Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion pic.twitter.com/nlVAHh7Taj — Millwall Supporters’ Club (@TheMillwallFans) June 15, 2024

The exact cause of death has yet to be publicly announced.